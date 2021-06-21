Deep Run falls to First Colonial in Class 5 boys soccer state semifinal

Long after the final whistle, five Deep Run boys soccer players quietly gathered in a circle at midfield. Moments later, several more joined them. As their parents, siblings and girlfriends patiently waited along the fence, they soaked in what they didn’t want to experience Monday night, the final moments of wearing a Wildcats uniform.
But the First Colonial Patriots of Virginia Beach were the better team in the Class 5 state semifinal, scoring twice in the first half and employing a take-no-prisoners approach on defense led by goalkeeper Garrett Hodges to blank Deep Run 2-0 and end its season at 10-3.
Wildcats head coach Frank Ford noted the similarities between the styles of both teams, and how the match quickly became mental.
“They made us make different decisions. The key is, it’s a chess match. If we could have just outperformed,” Ford said.
First Colonial (13-0-1) set the pace early with four shots on goal in the first 20 minutes while denying Deep Run offensive opportunities. The Patriots hounded the Wildcats in their zone, clogged lanes from side to side, making it difficult for them to ramp up offensive chemistry.
In the 25th minute, Owen Ruddy found Caleb Jones up the middle, punching the ball to him as Jones met it just before Wildcats goalkeeper Jacob Ryziak arrived and scored for a 1-0 advantage. Ten minutes later, the lefty Ruddy got his own opportunity, sending a shot just past Ryziak’s outstretched arms into the top left corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead.
Perhaps the save of the night came just before halftime, when Deep Run had a 2-on-1 fast break. Hodges positioned himself where he could slide to swallow a point-blank shot, giving the Patriots even more momentum going to intermission.
The Wildcats’ defense improved in the second half, creating a stalemate until a yellow card by First Colonial in the 62nd minute. But Deep Run couldn’t turn the tide and drew a yellow of its own four minutes later. When Hodges swallowed a Kevin Splince laser in the box eleven minutes later, the Patriots sensed victory.
For First Colonial head coach Juice Pantophlet, the performance was gratifying, his team's ability to dictate the match paramount.
“It’s situational. Honestly, we have the ability and talent to change our tactics and how we play at times,” Pantophlet said.
Overcoming the uncertainty of whether there would be a 2021 campaign, two early defeats and a pause due to COVID-19, Ford was immensely proud of his team’s effort, which never ebbed. The best example was nearing stoppage time, when junior Kent Turner’s attempt for possession at midfield concluded in a collision where he was upended, falling flat on his back. Undeterred, he rose, and looked for the next opportunity.
Eight seniors, despite having no junior season, will leave Deep Run with a legacy of three consecutive trips to the Class 5 state semifinals and two state runner-up finishes. Most of the players from the Class of 2020, which had no senior season, were on the sideline cheering on their former teammates.
And with nine of eleven starters and most of his offensive production returning, Ford is hoping for a normal offseason and a new opportunity to finally bring home a state crown for the Wildcats, which hasn’t happened since 2008.
“There’s one more step that we want to get to,” Ford noted. “We’ve got kids that love their school and love their teammates.”