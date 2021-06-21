Deep Run falls to First Colonial in Class 5 boys soccer state semifinal

Perhaps the save of the night came just before halftime, when Deep Run had a 2-on-1 fast break. Hodges positioned himself where he could slide to swallow a point-blank shot, giving the Patriots even more momentum going to intermission.

The Wildcats’ defense improved in the second half, creating a stalemate until a yellow card by First Colonial in the 62nd minute. But Deep Run couldn’t turn the tide and drew a yellow of its own four minutes later. When Hodges swallowed a Kevin Splince laser in the box eleven minutes later, the Patriots sensed victory.

For First Colonial head coach Juice Pantophlet, the performance was gratifying, his team's ability to dictate the match paramount.

“It’s situational. Honestly, we have the ability and talent to change our tactics and how we play at times,” Pantophlet said.

Overcoming the uncertainty of whether there would be a 2021 campaign, two early defeats and a pause due to COVID-19, Ford was immensely proud of his team’s effort, which never ebbed. The best example was nearing stoppage time, when junior Kent Turner’s attempt for possession at midfield concluded in a collision where he was upended, falling flat on his back. Undeterred, he rose, and looked for the next opportunity.