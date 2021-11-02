Deep Run field hockey topples top-seeded Prince George, repeats as region champ

But the Royals (13-2) made a hard push in the final frame, and a bouquet of corners gave them the opportunity to even the score — only for each shot to be neutralized by Fallen and the Deep Run defense.

The lead Maxey created held, and then it expanded with a sharp goal from Elena Sorkin.

“We came off a strong season, I was ready to come back and win the title again,” Fallen said. “… After that first regular-season game where we lost to [Prince George] we were all pretty upset, but we all came back ready.”

Prince George was the tournament’s top seed after losing only one game during its regular season against Gloucester, an undefeated Hampton Roads program that tops the new 5B region.

With a well-rounded group that can maneuver itself across the field, Royals coach Julia Ellison said her team benefited from growing up and playing years of field hockey together, both on a varsity level and away from school.

“It’s been incredible to watch them come out and have a really successful season with them,” Ellison said. “We’re so proud of them for working so hard. We have a really strong senior group who we’re going to be sad to see go at the end of the year."