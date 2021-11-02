Deep Run field hockey topples top-seeded Prince George, repeats as region champ

For the second time in six months, the Deep Run field hockey team fought its way to the top of the region.
The Wildcats topped Atlee 2-0 for a region title last spring. Then on Monday, junior goalkeeper Ella Fallen held on to another 2-0 shutout victory over Prince George for the Region 5C championship.
They had a strong regular-season showing, but a few losses — including a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Royals — had them entering the tournament as the lower-seeded team.
But Deep Run coach Rachel Haislip said that the challenges the team faced during the regular season built them for the title fight.
“We had a couple losses but they were to teams like Trinity and Collegiate and that helps us build up to the postseason, which is the whole point,” Haislip said. “When we lost to Prince George earlier, the game could have gone either way. So we knew we could win. It was just a matter of putting all the pieces into place.”
Fallen, who was named the 2020 region co-player of the year, proved a dominant backstop in a near-impenetrable backfield made up of senior captain Ella Burns, Luci Owens and Lily Ricci.
Bryce Maxey broke the deadlock with a little under 4 minutes left in the third quarter, boosting the Wildcats (14-3) to a 1-0 lead.
But the Royals (13-2) made a hard push in the final frame, and a bouquet of corners gave them the opportunity to even the score — only for each shot to be neutralized by Fallen and the Deep Run defense.
The lead Maxey created held, and then it expanded with a sharp goal from Elena Sorkin.
“We came off a strong season, I was ready to come back and win the title again,” Fallen said. “… After that first regular-season game where we lost to [Prince George] we were all pretty upset, but we all came back ready.”
Prince George was the tournament’s top seed after losing only one game during its regular season against Gloucester, an undefeated Hampton Roads program that tops the new 5B region.
With a well-rounded group that can maneuver itself across the field, Royals coach Julia Ellison said her team benefited from growing up and playing years of field hockey together, both on a varsity level and away from school.
“It’s been incredible to watch them come out and have a really successful season with them,” Ellison said. “We’re so proud of them for working so hard. We have a really strong senior group who we’re going to be sad to see go at the end of the year."
A set of key pieces for Prince George has been the Collins twins, Rileyanne and Hayley, who started on varsity as freshmen and can dominate the midfield while contributing offensively.
Senior defender Riley Chandler and senior goalkeeper Elizabeth Christian helped keep the backfield clear for a team that collected nine shutouts during the regular season, while junior Ella Warren remained a dangerous player on the attack.
Both Prince George and Deep Run will get a crack at the Class 5 state championship when the tournament starts next Tuesday. It’s a chance to get back on the field both teams are hungry for.
“They have such an incredible bond, it’s one of the most special I’ve seen between a team,” Ellison said. “Ride or die, they’re there for each other, so I think we’re just really excited to go play at the state tournament. We’re not done yet.”
Prince Georg 0 0 0 0 — 0
Deep Run 0 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: DR - Maxey, Sorkin
Assists: DR - Gore