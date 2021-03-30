Deep Run football coach Chad Hornik to retire

Deep Run football coach Chad Hornik, who took over the Wildcats program in December 2015, announced his retirement to his team at Tuesday's practice.

Deep Run (2-3) will host Mills Godwin on Friday to conclude its season. The Wildcats went 11-1 in 2019, one of the best seasons in school history.

Hornik is finishing his 20th season in coaching and 10th as a head coach. He's the longest-tenured coach at Deep Run and with a record of 31-19 is the winningest coach in program history. Deep Run football's first season was 2003.

Hornik spent four seasons at Thomas Jefferson (2012-15). In his tenure, the Vikings went 9-37. Hornik was named the Colonial District coach of the year in his first season there.

Teejay was on a 41-game loosing streak when Hornik took over in 2012, and he snapped that in his first game at the helm. He also guided Teejay to its first playoff appearance in 37 years.

With little funding available, Hornik - with the help of Thomas Jefferson alum Albert Negrin - got permission to start the Tee Jay Vikings Fund, a nonprofit booster organization.

The massive fundraising effort supported the school’s athletics and other improvements.