Deep Run football coach Chad Hornik, who helped revitalize two local programs, is retiring

Deep Run football coach Chad Hornik, who was instrumental in revitalizing two local programs over the past decade, announced his retirement to his team at Tuesday's practice.

Deep Run (2-3) will host Mills Godwin on Friday to conclude its season. The Wildcats went 11-1 in 2019, one of the best seasons in school history.

Hornik took over a Wildcats program in December 2015 that had gone 2-8, 1-9 and 3-7 the three previous seasons. He's the longest-tenured coach at Deep Run and, with a record of 31-19, is the winningest coach in program history. Deep Run football's first season was 2003.

Hornik spent four seasons at Thomas Jefferson (2012-15), during which the Vikings went 9-37. He was named the Colonial District coach of the year in his first season there.

Teejay was on a 41-game loosing streak that went back to 2007 when Hornik took over in 2012. The Vikings snapped that in his first game at the helm with a 24-6 win over Colonial Heights. He also guided Teejay to its first playoff appearance in 37 years.

With little funding available, Hornik - with the help of Thomas Jefferson alum Albert Negrin - got permission to start the Tee Jay Vikings Fund, a nonprofit booster organization.