There was no panic despite the scoreboard showing Deep Run girls lacrosse down at halftime to Trinity Episcopal 9-3 on Tuesday night.

Wildcats coach Allie King and her staff identified a problem, and proceeded to correct it. Slowly, but surely, the Wildcats spent the second half erasing the deficit, as Maggie Brogan’s goal with 37.7 seconds remaining gave Deep Run a thrilling 12-11 home win over the Titans in the gentle rain.

“In the first half, we had trouble just getting the ball,” King said. “I thought the teams were pretty evenly matched, but we were playing a lot of defense. Down six at halftime seems like a lot, but we played it one goal at a time.”

Losing eight of the first 10 draw controls of the match helped Trinity Episcopal finish the first half on a 7-1 run over the final 16 minutes as junior Catherine Pollard exploded for five of her game-high six goals before intermission. The fifth goal, with a minute remaining, came unassisted after forcing a turnover at midfield.

Deep Run (4-1) began the comeback with back-to-back tallies from Maddie Albanese and Georgia Swarr in the first five minutes. Pollard’s final goal at 19:42 remaining made it 10-5 Titans.

Less than three minutes later, going for a loose ball, Pollard fell to the turf in pain. She was helped off the field by her sister Julia, and did not return.

Trinity Episcopal (2-1) spent the rest of the match trying to adjust to her absence in the offensive zone. But three late scoring opportunities all went wide, and a fourth trickled through the circle unabated.

Back-to-back goals from Brogan and Charlotte Gentry, both off free position, cut the margin to 10-9 with 10:40 left. Freshman Lilly Ferguson countered with her third goal of the night for the Titans. But that would be Trinity’s final score, as Swarr scored back-to-back goals to tie it with 2:36 left, setting the stage for Brogan’s last-minute heroics.

“My heart was racing so fast,” Brogan noted when asked about the game-winner. “We just needed to keep our composure for the last 37 seconds. I knew we could do it. It was a matter of if it fell in our favor, and it did.”

Had there been two extra seconds on the clock, the match would have headed to overtime, as a Trinity shot that went in net was sent just after the horn began to blow.

The Titans hope Pollard will be okay as they next travel to Fairfax to face Trinity Christian Friday afternoon. For Deep Run, the victory was a major emotional lift after struggling at draw control in a 20-6 defeat to rival Douglas Freeman, the two-time defending Class 5 state champions, on Friday.

“We could have come out of that (Freeman) game really, really tough on ourselves, but I think we know what we’re capable of,” King said. “After seeing that we can make these adjustments, we can win any game.”

The next game will come after spring break, going to St. Catherine’s April 11th, followed by a home date with a Glen Allen team off to a hot start this season on April 13th.