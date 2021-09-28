Deep Run girls race to meet record under the lights at RVA Relays

In a much-celebrated return to night racing, Deep Run came away with one of the top prizes at the RVA Relays at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville on Saturday, with the Wildcats prevailing in the girls varsity A race in the unique relay event hosted by Atlee High School and MileStat.com.
Deep Run's group of five - Julia Fabiato, Sidney Walters, Hazel Wells, Kenzie Dillman and Janie Sanborn - held off a host of challengers from around the region, state and beyond. The Wildcats completed the 12.5 km (about 7.76 miles) course in a meet-record 44:22, finishing ahead of Jefferson Forest, Western Albemarle, Mentor (Ohio) and Jamestown. Walters, Deep Run's second runner, had the Wildcats' fastest leg, but the consistency among the five was their X-factor: All of them clocked in between 8:48 and 9:03.
"Every girl did their part, and that was the way we were going to have to do it to win," said Deep Run coach Drew Spicer. "I wasn’t expecting us to run faster than any other team has run at this meet, so that was pretty cool.”
Deep Run was honored not just for what its top group accomplished but what its depth achieved as well. The Wildcats also took the girls B and C relay titles, a sweep that garnered a cumulative award for the meet. The boys earned the same overall recognition even without a clean sweep - they finished seventh in the A race, second in the B race and first in the C race.
The results on the course are obvious for a postseason contender like Deep Run, and even with an altered distance and format, it's a positive midseason sign as the stakes begin to increase heading into October. But it was also a return to normalcy for the Wildcats and many others who had the RVA Relays and other major meets canceled over the past year amid the pandemic.
"It gives us confidence and belief in what we're doing, and the meet was a lot of fun, regardless of the outcome," Spicer said. "This is the first real experience the full team has gotten together in two full years, as far as cross country goes. We just haven't had many big invitationals like this in a long time, so it's been good."
Hanover's Alli Crytser, the All-Metro girls runner of the year in the spring, recorded the fastest split among local runners and fourth fastest split overall in the girls A race, handling the first leg for the Hawks in 8:23.
Jamestown (38:02) came away with the victory in the boys A race, beating out runner-up Glen Allen (38:11) and third-place Patrick Henry (38:23). The Patriots' Trevor Mason had the fastest split among every runner in the boys race at 7:06. Luke Taylor, the anchor for Patrick Henry, was right behind at 7:08.
Other XC notes of interest:
- Patrick Henry's Mason also beat out Taylor for first place in a meet at Pole Green Park on Sept. 22. Mason finished in 15:58, just one second faster than Taylor (15:59) and five seconds faster than Douglas Freeman's Brett Bishop (16:03), the defending Class 5 state champion and All-Metro runner of the year. Mason's time is the fastest by a Richmond-area boy so far this season, according to MileStat.com. The Mavericks edged the Patriots by four points in the team scoring, 35 to 39. ... Patrick Henry's Logan Nuckols took the top spot in the girls race at 19:35, finishing more than a minute faster than runner-up Avery Edmondson (20:36) from Freeman. The Mavericks cruised to the team win at the five-team meet with five runners finishing within the top eight (23 points).
- James River sophomore Quinn Parrish placed 10th out of 232 runners in the boys invitational race at the Adidas XC Challenge in Cary, N.C., on Sept. 18. Parrish finished in 16:45, and junior Bowman Novey placed 18th overall (17:00). The Rapids were eighth out of 28 scoring teams in the boys race. In the girls invitational race, James River's Caroline Morley (19:52) and Lily Grace Hester (20:01) placed 16th and 19th, respectively, and Powhatan freshman Ellen Weimer was 20th (20:02).
- Patrick Henry will be hosting the Patrick Henry Invitational at Poor Farm Park in Ashland on Saturday. More than two dozen teams will participate, with most coming from the Richmond area. ... A handful of other local teams, including Deep Run, will be traveling to Great Meadow in The Plains - the traditional site of the VHSL state championship meets - for the Octoberfest Invitational.