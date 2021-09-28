Deep Run girls race to meet record under the lights at RVA Relays

In a much-celebrated return to night racing, Deep Run came away with one of the top prizes at the RVA Relays at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville on Saturday, with the Wildcats prevailing in the girls varsity A race in the unique relay event hosted by Atlee High School and MileStat.com.

Deep Run's group of five - Julia Fabiato, Sidney Walters, Hazel Wells, Kenzie Dillman and Janie Sanborn - held off a host of challengers from around the region, state and beyond. The Wildcats completed the 12.5 km (about 7.76 miles) course in a meet-record 44:22, finishing ahead of Jefferson Forest, Western Albemarle, Mentor (Ohio) and Jamestown. Walters, Deep Run's second runner, had the Wildcats' fastest leg, but the consistency among the five was their X-factor: All of them clocked in between 8:48 and 9:03.

"Every girl did their part, and that was the way we were going to have to do it to win," said Deep Run coach Drew Spicer. "I wasn’t expecting us to run faster than any other team has run at this meet, so that was pretty cool.”