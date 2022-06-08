Deep Run girls soccer overcomes early deficit, advances to state semifinals in Steve Chapman's 100th win

Deep Run girls soccer moved one step closer to the Class 5 state title after coming back from a one-goal deficit to defeat Potomac Falls 2-1 at home Tuesday night.

Deep Run head coach Steve Chapman earned his 100th victory with the school. Chapman said he told his team to up the intensity after entering halftime down 1-0.

“The biggest thing we said was we need to anticipate earlier and we’ve got to be first to the ball,” Chapman said. “That made the big difference.”

The Wildcats pressed high to start the game, keeping the Panthers moving backward into their own half. Long balls sent over the heads of the high-pressing Wildcats backline forced junior goalie Kate Finkler to frequently rush out of the box to make a clearance.

Both teams seemed to understand the stakes of the game, playing a physical brand of soccer that sent several players to the athletic trainer to be treated for turf burn. Sophomore midfielder Gianna Chrapek was a bright spot for the Wildcats, causing turnover after turnover while being nearly impossible to take the ball from.

Deep Run showed their class on offense in 8th minute when Chrapek sent a cross-field pass to junior attacker Lily Rolling, who back heeled a pass to senior defender Julia Stephenson, who crossed the ball into the box for a header from junior forward Emma Strieffler that went just wide of the post.

Attacker Ella Valente got the first chance of the game for the Panthers in the 9th minute on a blistering counter attack where she managed to get through the Deep Run defense before her shot went over the post. Potomac Falls forward Olivia Duhaime scored moments later in the 11th minute when a header from Samantha Medford forced Finkler to make a diving save to the feet of Duhaime, who poked it in.

Valente nearly made it a two-goal advantage in the 13th minute, forcing Finkler to make a full-stretched save after receiving a well-placed through ball sent from Duhaime.

Sophomore forward Cara Prior put the finishing touch on a ricocheting ball in front of goal to draw the Wildcats level in the 50th minute.

Sophomore midfielder Ella McCarthy scored the go-ahead goal in the 57th minute, jumping high and heading a corner kick hard into the back right corner of the net.

Duhaime, who played with an edge all game, received a yellow card for the Panthers in the 64th minute. Chrapek was served a yellow card for the Wildcats after attempting to delay the game by kicking a dead ball in the 69th minute.

Deep Run will face First Colonial in the state semifinals on Friday after the reigning state champions beat Gloucester 10-0 Tuesday night. Kickoff will be at either 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. at Briar Woods High (Ashburn) on Friday.

“We’re playing the state champs from last year so we can’t underestimate them but we can’t go into it thinking we are going to lose,” junior Wildcats defender Alexis Pierce said. “We have to have the right headspace.”