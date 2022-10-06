Deep Run girls volleyball unbeaten behind Ward-led senior class

Her voice breaking following back-to-back matches Monday and Tuesday against James River and Maggie Walker, Deep Run girls volleyball coach Laura Marcuson on Wednesday admitted her program fell short of what its talent would suggest it was capable of last season.

The Wildcats fell out of regionals in the first round despite having plenty of talent centered around now-senior outside hitter Grace Ward. But this season, a senior-laden roster has "really clicked" on its way to a 12-0 start, Marcuson said.

"The expectations were high, we have seven seniors, basically our whole starting lineup from last year was coming back," Marcuson said of her program's mindset headed into the 2022 campaign.

"I didn't know if we were going to be undefeated this far in, but I was looking for a good season out of this crew."

Ward is joined by fellow seniors Stephanie Greco, Camryn Hervey, Teresa Hofmann, Jaime Jeng, Jillian Levin and Erin McCourt to form a cohesive core, much of whom have played together going back to eighth grade.

Ward moves around the court frequently, Marcuson said, with the freedom to find different spaces from which to attack the net. Greco, a third-year starter, is the setter and directs the offense, while Levin controls the front of the net from her middle hitter position. McCourt is a formidable 6-foot-1 right-side hitter, and Hervey anchors the defense at libero.

That group has "been leading the charge," Marcuson said, giving a wealth of younger talent the opportunity to develop together at the JV level.

Sophomore Elise Wisor is the only underclassman on the varsity roster, she's stepped into a prominent role as an outside and pairs with junior Nicole Xue. Junior Addison Dodge has "knocked our socks off with how well she's developed this year," Marcuson said.

Though Ward is the clear-cut captain on the court and first attacking option, the Wildcats try and spread the offense around, Marcuson said. Their goal is to never be "vanilla," instead running a quick offense with the ability to attack from every angle.

Deep Run has over the years had trouble with a traditionally strong Atlee program. So when the Wildcats opened the season Aug. 29 with a 3-2 victory over the Raiders, that gave them the confidence to run the table up until this point.

"Beating them really showed our girls right then, this is going to be a good season," Marcuson said.

"Last year was really the same lineup, and we just didn't perform well. We did not have a good season with the talent that we had, and it's been amazing that click to their senior year."

Marcuson chuckled when asked about an upcoming Oct. 24 date with also unbeaten Midlothian. She, like Trojans coach Sherman Chung, stressed that you've always got to take the season one game at a time.

But make no mistake, both Midlo and Deep Run have that one circled on the schedule.

"It is steadily creeping up on us, we are aware of that (game)," Marcuson said. "That's a big team, that's a good team, and I hope we both play well."