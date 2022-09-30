Deep Run golf nabs ninth region crown in last 10 years

For the second year in a row, the Deep Run golf team rallied on the second day to capture the Class 5, Region C tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club.

The Wildcats followed last year’s script by posting their best team score of the year and won the region crown for a ninth time in 10 years. They earned a spot in the Virginia High School League Class 5 tournament for the 10th consecutive year.

Senior Miles Rhoden, playing in the No. 5 spot in the lineup, and junior Ellis Hobbie, the No. 6 starter, spearheaded the Wildcats’ effort on Tuesday. Rhoden shot a 3-under-par 68, the lowest score of the tournament, and won the individual title with a 36-hole total of 3-over 145. He finished two shots clear of defending region champion Nick Collins (77-70-147) of Mills Godwin. Hobbie (77-72-149) finished third.

The Wildcats’ 36-hole total of 598 (310-288) was 10 shots better than runner-up Mills Godwin (307-301-608). The Eagles began the second round with a three-stroke lead and earned the region’s second team berth in the 18-hole state tournament shootout at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg on Oct. 11.

Three players — Deep Run senior Caden Sherman (78-72); Mills Godwin junior Matkins Milligan (76-74) and Midlothian senior Joseph Weinstein (75-75) — tied for fourth.

Weinstein, Douglas Freeman sophomore Charlie White (77-76-153) and Glen Allen’s Landon Honig (73-81-154) earned the three individual slots available for the state tourney.

Class 4, Region B

Monacan rolled to an easy victory in the region tournament at The Hollows on Tuesday and Wednesday. Now the Chiefs get to chase a state championship in the VHSL Class 4 tournament on their home course, Stonehenge Golf & Country Club, on Oct.10.

Sophomore Cooper Dillman paced the Chiefs with a 4-under-par 66 on Tuesday when the field was winnowed to six teams. Monacan’s team total of 293 was 25 shots better than Matoaca (318). Hanover was another three back at 321.

Teammate Talon Dingledine, a sophomore, contributed a 1-over 71, and junior Samuel Sims added a 76.

The Chiefs were even better on Wednesday, posting 289 for a two-round total of 582. Courtland (326-307-633) finished second and received the second invitation to the Class 4 tournament. Monacan has won four consecutive Region B team titles.

Three individual bids to the state tournament at Stonehenge were up for grabs. Mechanicsville junior Madison Lehr, Atlee sophomore Laddie Decker and Matoaca sophomore Jonathan Gates fill those slots.

Dillman (66-71-137) won the individual title by a stroke over Dingledine (71-67-138) Lehr (71-71-142) was third and Decker (74-73-147) finished fourth. Gates (77-74-151) tied with Courtland’s Jack Hayden but won a tiebreaker for fifth.

Class 3, Region A