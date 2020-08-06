A team of golfers representing Deep Run High School finished third in the High School Golf National Invitational on Wednesday, shooting a 44-over par 908 in a three-day tournament at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.
Deep Run, which won the inaugural event in 2019, finished five strokes behind the winning team, which came from Utah and posted a 39-over 903. The second-place finisher came from Florida and shot a 40-over 904.
Though players in the tournament are grouped by their high school, the event is not a school-sponsored competition, which allowed the youths to compete despite public high school sports contests in Virginia being put on hold because of the pandemic.
Because the tournament isn't a school-sanctioned event, recent graduates of schools were invited, including Charlie Hanson, who was named the All-Metro golfer of the year in 2019. He signed with Virginia Tech and graduated in the spring.
Hanson helped Deep Run win its fifth consecutive state title last year, and this week he was Deep Run's top finisher, placing in a tie for 15th with a score of 3-over 219. He shot a 75 on Day 1 and improved in the next two rounds, shooting a 73 on Day 2 and a 71 on Day 3.
Teammates Zach Smith tied for 58th place, Brint Harbinson tied for 62nd, Trent Sveum tied for 99th and Ian Walters tied for 115th.
Deep Run, as a team, also improved each day, shooting a 308 on the first day, followed by a score of 307 on the second and 293 on the third.
One other local golfer placed in the top 50. Andrew Wilkinson of Hanover finished tied for 42nd.
Fei Rosebro was the top local finisher in the girls event. She shot a 52-over 268 and finished tied for 77th.
Riley Tuttle, a student at Catholic High in Virginia Beach, finished third overall in the boys event with a score of 5-under 211. The medalist was 15-year-old Anawin Pikulthong of Arizona, who shot a 10-under 206 and won the event by four strokes. He has made an oral commitment to Arizona State.
In the second year of the tournament, 250 boys and 110 girls from 40 states attended.
