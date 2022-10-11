Deep Run, Mills Godwin finish third, fourth, respectively, in Class 5 state golf tourney

Region 5C champion Deep Run and runner-up Mills Godwin finished third and fourth respectively in the Virginia High School League Class 5 golf tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg on Tuesday.

The Wildcats posted a team total (four counting scores) of 15-over-par 295 on the par 70 course and nipped the Eagles by one stroke. The teams that have combined to win 15 state championships fell short of another title for the third year in a row.

Independence High of Ashburn edged Riverside of Leesburg by the slimmest of margins, 287-288, to repeat as champion. Riverside was the 2020 winner.

James Oh (70), Jacob Ryczko (72), Caden Sherman (74) and Jason Casullo (79) counted for Deep Run. Morgan Mussatt (72), Ryan Macklin (72), Nick Collins (74) and Lily Davis (78) counted for the Eagles.

Oh tied for fifth overall along with Region 5C individual qualifiers Joseph Weinstein (70) of Midlothian and Charlie White (70) of Douglas Freeman. Ryczko, Mussatt and Macklin tied for 11th.

Josh Haggerty of Great Bridge won the individual crown with a 2-under 68. Ben Baker of Briar Woods, Neil Kulkarni of Independence and Vaughn McMeans of Riverside shared second after each shot 69.

CLASS 6

Region 6A winner Cosby traveled to Heritage Oaks on Monday. The Titans, led by the Region 6A medalist, junior Cole Shingleton, were fifth. Shingleton, a first-team All-Metro pick a year ago, tied for 10th with a 4-over-par 74. Fellow junior Sean Acree contributed 75.

Alina Ho of Langley logged five birdies on the way to winning the individual title with a 3-under 67, two shots clear of Josh Duangmanee of Fairfax who posted 1-under 69.

Langley shot 289 and won its seventh consecutive team title. Kellam, which finished second to Cosby in the region tournament, posted 295 and was runner-up again.

CLASS 4

Region 4B champion Monacan (307) played on its home course, Stonehenge Golf & Country Club, and tied for fourth with Jamestown behind repeat champion Blacksburg (289), runner-up Western Albemarle (291) and third-place Loudoun County (303) on Monday.

Sophomore Talon Dingledine, a first-team All-Metro selection as a freshman, shot par 72 and tied for seventh. Sophomore teammate Aydan Smith contributed a 2-over 74 and tied for 12th.

Kathryn Ha of Salem posted a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 to win the individual title. She edged Jake Albert (4-under 68). Trey Marion of Great Bridge was third with a 2-under 70.

Region 4B individuals Madison Lehr of Mechanicsville and Laddie Decker of Atlee tied for 16th after each returned 3-over 75.

CLASS 3

New Kent, the Region 3A champion, tied for fourth on Tuesday at Stonehenge. Brett Ferry shot 6-over 78 and finished 11th. Dillon Mickles tied for 12th with a 7-over 79. Goochland was seventh.