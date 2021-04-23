Deep Run wins fourth consecutive boys state volleyball title

Ian Wagenhauser ducked out of an interview for a few moments and eased his 6-foot-6 frame into Deep Run’s team picture with the Virginia High School League Class 5 boys state championship volleyball trophy.

Four fingers went up from everybody in the group, signifying the Wildcats’ fourth consecutive state title.

Wagenhauser was part of last year’s team as a sophomore, but he didn’t play as much. So the outside hitter with the big swing and hard serve considers Friday’s 25-20, 25-16, 25-21 victory over Glen Allen in the title game the first crown in which he’s had a major part.

That’s the way it’s become at Deep Run, where standouts replace standouts and the machine keeps going.

Senior setter Wade Every said he “probably started about half the games last year, just due to the play of our backup lineup. We had a very impressive second team last year and we started a lot of games. That helped me a lot.

“This year means so much more to me because I know how much effort and how hard all of us have worked. … This is what we’ve been working for the last few years.”