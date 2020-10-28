Deep Run's Bo Kite commits to play at Army

Deep Run senior quarterback/linebacker Bo Kite on Wednesday announced his commitment to play college football at Army.

Kite, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound versatile athlete, has a 4.0 GPA. The two-time state champion in wrestling had upward of 23 offers, but chose West Point for three reasons: the first, a strong relationship with the coaching staff; the second, the “brotherhood” within the Black Knights’ program; and the third, an opportunity to compete against top-tier competition.

After Kite’s teammate and friend Gabe Henderson died in a boating accident this past spring, Army coach Jeff Monken called Kite to offer his condolences.

Kite said the conversation “meant a lot” and was “very comforting.”

“Ever since then, it grew to beyond football,” Kite said of his dialogue with Monken and the Black Knights staff. “It got to a point where we were talking about family.”

Kite is a first-team All-Metro and all-region quarterback who has also played lacrosse for the Wildcats. He made the announcement in his backyard surrounded by his closest family and friends.

“It was an incredibly feeling to finally get the weight off my back, and just express my thanks for everyone’s support there,” Kite said.