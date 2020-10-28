Deep Run's Bo Kite commits to play at Army

Deep Run senior quarterback/linebacker Bo Kite on Wednesday announced his commitment to play college football at Army.
Kite, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound versatile athlete, has a 4.0 GPA. The two-time state champion in wrestling had upward of 23 offers, but chose West Point for three reasons: the first, a strong relationship with the coaching staff; the second, the “brotherhood” within the Black Knights’ program; and the third, an opportunity to compete against top-tier competition.
After Kite’s teammate and friend Gabe Henderson died in a boating accident this past spring, Army coach Jeff Monken called Kite to offer his condolences.
Kite said the conversation “meant a lot” and was “very comforting.”
“Ever since then, it grew to beyond football,” Kite said of his dialogue with Monken and the Black Knights staff. “It got to a point where we were talking about family.”
Kite is a first-team All-Metro and all-region quarterback who has also played lacrosse for the Wildcats. He made the announcement in his backyard surrounded by his closest family and friends.
“It was an incredibly feeling to finally get the weight off my back, and just express my thanks for everyone’s support there,” Kite said.
Monken is in his seventh season leading the Black Knights. He’s gone 40-36 over that span. Army is 6-1 this season with its only loss coming at No. 7 Cincinnati, 24-10.
Kite said he’s open to playing either side of the ball. But Deep Run coach Chad Hornik said he hopes to see Kite under center, in an option-based system which optimizes his skillset and mirrors what the Wildcats run.
“Bo is definitely one of the most prolific players I’ve ever coached. He’s not only highly intelligent, but his athleticism is pretty incredible,” Hornik said. “He’s going to prosper there in the option game. ... I think he could truly do some magical things there for them.”
While some high-profile local players have opted out of the upcoming spring season, Kite said he intends to play for Deep Run. In 2019, he rushed for 1,222 yards and 28 touchdowns and passed for 1,006 yards and 10 touchdowns.
