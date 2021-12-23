Deep Run's Ethan Snow grows into being the All-Metro golfer of the year

Even though Deep Run was in the familiar place of leading the Class 5, Region C golf tournament after the first round at Meadowbrook Country Club, team members weren’t satisfied with how they had played.

Coach Josh Aldrich and the Wildcats gathered at Meadowbrook’s practice range to talk things over.

“We bonded. The second day we played great,” said Ethan Snow, the team’s senior leader. “I think [the meeting] helped everybody; calmed everybody.”

Deep Run improved its second-round team score by 18 strokes and won the region title for the eighth time in nine years.

Snow joined the team as a freshman with no confidence and has matured into a tall (6-4), slender and powerful player worthy of being named The Times-Dispatch 2021 All-Metro golfer of the year.

“It’s a great honor [to play for Deep Run] because they have always had such a great program. The success at DR has been amazing. Being able to be part of the team and with Coach Aldrich is just awesome,” Snow said.