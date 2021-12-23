Deep Run's Ethan Snow grows into being the All-Metro golfer of the year

Even though Deep Run was in the familiar place of leading the Class 5, Region C golf tournament after the first round at Meadowbrook Country Club, team members weren’t satisfied with how they had played.
Coach Josh Aldrich and the Wildcats gathered at Meadowbrook’s practice range to talk things over.
“We bonded. The second day we played great,” said Ethan Snow, the team’s senior leader. “I think [the meeting] helped everybody; calmed everybody.”
Deep Run improved its second-round team score by 18 strokes and won the region title for the eighth time in nine years.
Snow joined the team as a freshman with no confidence and has matured into a tall (6-4), slender and powerful player worthy of being named The Times-Dispatch 2021 All-Metro golfer of the year.
“It’s a great honor [to play for Deep Run] because they have always had such a great program. The success at DR has been amazing. Being able to be part of the team and with Coach Aldrich is just awesome,” Snow said.
“My parents [Molly and Neil], my coach [Aldrich], Craig Callens [Hermitage CC director of golf] and Gavin Parker [teaching professional at Salisbury CC] have helped me along the way. Gavin has really helped me with my mental game, and he is always such a positive person.”
Snow is the fifth Deep Run player to be named the All-Metro golfer of the year. Hunter Townsend was first in 2005. Chris O’Neill was selected in 2009 and 2010, Adam Hade in 2015 and Charlie Hanson in 2019.
“Being player of the year means a lot. I’ve worked so hard this season. I had a great season, and it’s awesome to be rewarded like that,” Snow said.
Snow averaged 35.8 strokes in nine-hole matches and 73.2 in 18-hole matches. His 2-under-par 70 in the VHSL Class 5 state tournament at Williamsburg National earned a tie for second, and he was the highest finisher among Richmond area players who competed in VHSL state tournaments.
Callens says work ethic is what sets Snow apart from average golfers.
“He has a deep dedication to success and truly enjoys and loves the many elements to the game. Ethan is a very strong driver of the golf ball. He hits the ball very straight and nice and high, a great recipe to score on any golf course,” Callens said.
Aldrich, who has coached the Wildcats for 14 years, points to Snow’s perseverance.
“His expectations of himself were so high that when he wasn’t even or under, he went back to the drawing board and grinded.”
Snow has an opportunity to play for a college team, but he also is considering playing the increasingly popular club golf.
“I’m not going to the PGA Tour or anything so I need to focus more on the academic part. Being able to have a little more free time because with club golf I know I’m not going to be practicing every day. A big part of that is to be able to focus on school,” Snow said.
What will Snow pass on to the younger Wildcats coming up?
“I think confidence is everything. When I started out as a freshman, I didn’t have any confidence coming into golf and playing on this team. The older guys helped me build confidence and have confidence in my game. I think that is the most important thing when you are out playing.”