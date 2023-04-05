Deep Run's Gauch stymies previously unbeaten Midlo

Two of the Richmond area's top baseball programs faced off in the semifinals of the Deep Run spring break tournament on Tuesday, where Wildcats junior starting pitcher Trey Gauch produced a gem of an outing, striking out 10 in six shutout innings to lead Deep Run past previously unbeaten Midlothian (6-1-1) 3-0.

Gauch allowed just one hit and four walks. Senior shortstop Josiah Seguin scored and drove in a run on an RBI-triple, and Guach added an RBI of his own at the plate. Junior pitcher Samuel Bennett came on to secure the save and struck out the side in the seventh inning.

The Wildcats (4-4) were slated to take on Atlee (6-1) Wednesday night in the championship game.

The Raiders took down St. Christopher's (3-5) 13-7 in the other semifinal behind big days at the plate from Seth Jones (3 for 4, 2B, 3 runs, 4 RBI), Jacob Hines (3 for 4, 2B, 2 runs, 4 RBI) and Will Hanie (3 for 4, 2B, 3 runs, 4 RBIs).

Midlo was scheduled to face St. Chris in the third-place game Wednesday afternoon.

Mills Godwin continues unbeaten start

Mills Godwin baseball (8-0) continued its impressive start to the season with a 6-3 win over reigning Class 4 champions Hanover (6-1) on Monday at RF&P Park to claim the PBR Commonwealth Classic championship.

The Eagles downed another defending state champ in the semifinals with a 6-4 win over Class 6 winners Freedom (South Riding).

Petersburg announces Hall of Fame class

Petersburg High will host its seventh annual athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet on Saturday, April 23 at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m., and will be uploaded to YouTube on the Petersburg Athletics page. Tabernacle Baptist is located at 418 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA, 23803.

The Class of 2023 includes seven inductees: Charles Branch (wrestling, Class of 1991); Herbert Ford (football, 1972); James Harris Jr. (track and field, 1977); Thomas Kidd (football, 1961); Anthony Wayne Leonard (football / wrestling, 1978); Annette Smith-Lee (contributor, 1979); Sharmain Murphy-Cherry (softball, 2000); Tonya Pegram-Prince (basketball, 2000); and Avis Wyatt (basketball, 2002).

Applications for the Class of 2024 can be attained by calling 804-862-7095, or by emailing Petersburg director of athletics Bill Lawson (wilawson@petersburg.k12.va.us). The deadline to apply is Oct. 1.

John Marshall's White garners further recognition

Following a dominant, unbeaten run to the Class 2 championship, John Marshall boys basketball coach Ty White has been named the MaxPreps National Coach of the Year.

White has also been honored as the Naismith National Boys Coach of the Year. In his 13th year at the helm of Jayem, White led the Justices to a No. 1 national ranking (MaxPreps), 28-0 record and the program's fifth state title since 2014.