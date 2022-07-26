 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deep Run's Stephenson named All-American for girls soccer

Deep Run girls soccer senior defender Julia Stephenson, a first team All-Metro honoree who helped the Wildcats post 10 shutouts on their way to the state semifinals, was this month recognized as a high school All-American by the United Soccer Coaches. 

Stephenson was one of 45 girls recognized nationally, and one of two from Virginia, joining Kellam High (Virginia Beach) defender Abigail Pesut.

Stephenson, the Times-Dispatch Girls Scholar-Athlete of the month for May, was also honored as an academic All-American. She graduated with a 4.66 GPA and will attend the University of Pennsylvania. 

Julia Stephenson

Stephenson

