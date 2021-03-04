Defending 5B champ Atlee, Deep Run among teams to watch in field hockey

Teams to watch

Deep Run: Ellie Bird and second-team All-Metro pick Hanna Pawela will lead the offense of a Wildcats team with eight returning players from last season, with Ella Burns on defense. Sophomore Ella Fallen will be stepping up in net following the graduation of four-year starter Becca Kramen.

Atlee: The reigning Class 5, Region B champs have All-Metro first-team honoree Kate Miller as a keystone in a strong, senior-laden midfield and defense. Atlee will need to find a way to make up for Taylor Bates' point production following her graduation last year, but sophomores Lilan Chamberlain and Lora Chandler show some potential on the attack.

Players to watch

Kate Miller, Atlee: The midfielder was named to the Class 5 all-state second team during the 2019 season, and her play with the ball on her stick allows her to maintain control of a game.

Rachel Marlin, Cosby: Marlin, an All-Metro pick, will be moving to the midfield this season after leading her team in assists last season. She was named to the Class 6, Region A first team.