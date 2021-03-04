Defending 5B champ Atlee, Deep Run among teams to watch in field hockey

Teams to watch
Deep Run: Ellie Bird and second-team All-Metro pick Hanna Pawela will lead the offense of a Wildcats team with eight returning players from last season, with Ella Burns on defense. Sophomore Ella Fallen will be stepping up in net following the graduation of four-year starter Becca Kramen.
Atlee: The reigning Class 5, Region B champs have All-Metro first-team honoree Kate Miller as a keystone in a strong, senior-laden midfield and defense. Atlee will need to find a way to make up for Taylor Bates' point production following her graduation last year, but sophomores Lilan Chamberlain and Lora Chandler show some potential on the attack.
Players to watch
Kate Miller, Atlee: The midfielder was named to the Class 5 all-state second team during the 2019 season, and her play with the ball on her stick allows her to maintain control of a game.
Rachel Marlin, Cosby: Marlin, an All-Metro pick, will be moving to the midfield this season after leading her team in assists last season. She was named to the Class 6, Region A first team.
Sara Hudson, James River: Along with Marlin and graduated Rapid Ally Steiner, Hudson was one of five Richmond-area players to earn an all-region nod in 2019. The All-Metro pick will be leading the offense for the Rapids.
Public schools
Caroline: Caroline lacks dept but has seven starters returning, including Jayla Hill, Litzy Ramos, Marela Luciano, Kaitlynn Johnson and Codi Dudley.
Colonial Heights: After losing the majority of its starters, Colonial Heights needs its four returners and JV call-ups to mesh for success. Jessica Sprouse and Hannah Chapman have offensive potential but are untested.
Cosby: Last season's leading scorer, Mariah Paulus, will be joined by former Atlee forward Olivia Triplett on the attack. Cosby maintains a solid defense behind Marlin, having lost only senior goalkeeper Carleigh Reiffer.
Douglas Freeman: The Mavericks are hoping to make a deeper postseason push with a group of seniors who have built chemistry through four years of playing together. Megan Frank will lead a strong defense in front of a goaltending duo who have yet to face varsity action.
Hanover: The Hawks have an experienced squad with leadership potential. While its midfield is solid, a leading scorer still needs to be worked out.
Hermitage: Hermitage is looking to improve on a 2-15 record in the 2019 season. Mary Washington commit Paige Stewart anchors an experienced group of defensive and midfield players, but the team will require some scorers.
Hopewell: Mariam Camara leads a team that has plenty of scoring potential, but with the majority of its defenders being new, it'll be a test to develop during a shortened season.
New Kent: The Trojans are fielding a team with seven returning starters hoping to build off a .500 season in 2019. Second-team All-Metro selection Haylie Bayens returns to the midfield.
Powhatan: New coach Caryn Rehme has a young team with some players switching positions. Kaitlin Thompson is a senior. Jordan Krauss, Joy Johnson and Peyton Tuttle (in net) are juniors. Lexi Campbell is a sophomore.
Prince George: The Royals have nine returning starters from a 10-5 team. Riley Chandler, Hayley Collins, Rileyanne Collins, Berkley McCabe and Katherine Thacker lead the way.
J.R. Tucker: Despite losing some key players, Tucker has maintained a strong midfield and forward line. With five seniors in its starting lineup, experience is expected to help bolster the team.
Private schools
Instead of delaying their field hockey seasons, most private schools opted for a limited season during its traditional time.
Some of the area’s most competitive teams — Trinity Episcopal, St. Catherine’s and Collegiate — held a four-game season against each other in October without a postseason.