Defending state champion James River boys volleyball unbeaten

Two-time defending Class 6 boys volleyball champion James River is 8-0, and the Rapids have dropped just one set on the season in a 3-1 win over rival Cosby (6-3).

Coach Michael Blankenbecler said he knew going into the season that a core group of seniors had the potential to continue his program's winning ways. Reigning Class 6 player of the year, senior outside hitter Hayden Penczak, is on the roster but not currently playing in games.

"The kids kind of knew that they had to step up," Blankenbecler said.

Senior outside Nathan Moss (54 kills, 11 aces) and junior outside Michael Cummins (62 kills, 39 digs) have stepped into prominent roles.

Senior setter Connor Pinney (251 assists, 41 digs) and senior middle Cole Grubbs (58 kills, 21 blocks) are returning foundational players. Junior Drew Barfield (61 kills, 19 aces) has played travel ball with Pinney, Blankenbecler said their connection has been a key component of the Rapids' success.

Junior libero Ryan Collier (60 digs) is the defensive anchor, and sophomore middle Tyler Alexander (33 kills, 25 blocks) is one of the best underclassmen Blankenbecler has ever had on varsity.