It was a subtle strategic alteration, conceived amidst the intensity of action, then installed in the calm, undistracted quiet of the locker room at halftime.

There was nothing fancy or complicated about the change in assignments that Thomas Dale coach Pamela Walker made in the Knights’ defensive scheme Monday following a nip-and-tuck first half in their senior night matchup with visiting Glen Allen in the Tom Davies Memorial Gymnasium.

Didn’t matter. It worked. Man, did it work!

By ever-so-slightly tweaking the positioning of her defenders in their array of zone sets, Walker created the blueprint that enabled Dale, No. 2 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, to neutralize the No. 1 Jaguars’ inside game and claim a hard-earned, convincing 56-37 victory.

“We knew they wanted to go to the middle,” Walker said. “We weren’t clear on the assignment of who [would defend the middle]. We made the adjustment for the back girl to come up and close out. Then, we had to adjust on the wings in order to take care of anything that goes on the kick-out. They were purposeful adjustments that we made to take [the middle] away from them.”

Before the break, the Jags found success spreading the floor on offense and, when Dale stepped out to cover the perimeter, dropping the ball inside to either 6-foot-1 Ava Johnson or 5-11 Sarah Fellin, who either moved to the hoop, passed back out or hit a cutter breaking to the basket.

Up 25-22 at halftime, Walker’s crew outscored Glen Allen 12-3 in the third quarter to take a 37-25 lead into the fourth.

During that pivotal 8 minutes, the Knights forced 1-of-6 shooting and 9 turnovers, all of which resulted in lost offensive opportunities and several of which led to points, either chip-shot transition layups or free throws.

“We’re very big on preparation,” said Elayna Givens, a 5-8 senior guard. “Their offense runs through their bigs. We’d watched film on Glen Allen so we’d know what to do when the time comes.

“Our plan was to keep the intensity up, execute, be big on defense, communicate, and be where we needed to be.”

In wresting control, the Knights held the Glen Allen without a field goal for 8:27 spanning the second and third quarters, a stretch that moved them from a 21-all tie to a 35-25 advantage.

For the game, they limited the visitors to 14-for-39 shooting and forced 24 turnovers.

“For me, it’s situation by situation,” Walker said. “Depending on what they’re showing me, I like to put a lot of wrinkles not only on offense but on defense.

“We feed off our defense. We have a lot of power on offense, but our defense really creates turnovers and limits touches for our opponent. That’s a big part of what we do.”

Dale outscored Glen Allen 31-15 in the second half, thanks not just to the high-energy defensive effort but to the offensive prowess of 5-10 sophomore guard Nylah Wilson, who scored 18 of her 25 points in the third and fourth quarters despite being the object of the Jaguars’ defensive attention. It's a role to which she’s grown accustomed.

“I wouldn’t say they were keying on me, but their game plan was definitely trying to stop me,” said Wilson, who scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season. “They would just overload to my side whenever I’d get the ball.

“[In the second half] I just got more under control and played my game: passing the ball, kicking it out, getting it back, getting my shot, and finding my hot spot on the court.”

Glen Allen 11 11 3 12 – 37

Thomas Dale 11 14 12 19 – 56

Glen Allen (19-1) – Worsham 12, Johnson 4, Shoulders 5, Waite 3, Fellin 2, McGinley 11. Totals: 14 5-11 37.

Thomas Dale (20-2) – Connors 0, Wilson 25, Dawson 6, L. Jackson 0, Webb 7, Broadus 8, Givens 0, Millner 0, Z. Foster 7, J. Jackson 0, A. Foster 3, Johnson 0. Totals: 19 16-23 56.

3-pt. goals: GA – McGinley 2, Worsham, Waite. TD – Wilson 2.