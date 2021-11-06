Defensive effort sets up James River's victory over No. 10 Midlothian

James River’s defense kept the game close in the first half and helped spark the Rapids’ offensive outburst on a chilly Friday night.
The Rapids knocked off Midlothian, No. 10 in The Times-Dispatch rankings, 28-14 in the regular-season finale at James River.
James River’s defense forced a fumble on the first offensive play of the second half, giving the ball to its offense in good field position near the 50. Moments later, Rapids quarterback Reece Hamilton fired a sidearm pass to the end zone, finding an open Elijah Mayo to put James River ahead 14-0.
Two plays later, it was Mayo again for James River, just this time on the defensive side of the ball. He recovered a fumble by Midlothian quarterback Cooper Meads. Four plays later, James River scored another touchdown, this time a 5-yard carry from Colby Scioscia.
Those third-quarter drives took the wind out of the sails of the Trojans and were the difference in the game.
“They played physical, they played aggressive, disciplined,” James River coach Jacob Hodges said. “We were really trying to get after the other team and I think they did that. I’m really proud of the way they played.”
James River wanted to establish the run, but its workhorse, Griffin Newsome, went down with a foot injury in the first half and didn’t return. Hodges and the Rapids used Hamilton’s arm to find a groove in the first half, scoring on a 40-yard bomb to Chris Seward, who dove for the pylon.
The Rapids couldn’t get a consistent rhythm on the ground in the first half, but after the halftime break and a few adjustments, the duo of Terrael Hayden and Scioscia found their running lanes.
“They’ve been good backs for us,” Hodges said of Hayden and Scioscia. “Griffin went down and they didn’t miss a beat.”
Hayden ran the ball 16 times for 113 yards, while Scioscia added nine carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.
“Each week our identity is running the ball right at the opponent and that’s always going to be a part of the game plan,” Hodges said. “Early on we had a little bit of trouble with it, but we know if we keep grinding, we’ll wear down most of our opponents and we were able to do that tonight.”
James River’s defense forced Midlothian to punt five times and turn the ball over on downs once in the first half.
After the series of turnovers and scores early in the third quarter, the Rapids found the end zone again early in the fourth quarter, as Hamilton put his head down at the goal line for a 1-yard score.
The Trojans answered the score with a 23-yard touchdown from Meads to Drew Kleski. The duo connected once more with less than 30 seconds to play on a 44-yard touchdown, but Midlothian couldn’t field its onside-kick attempt.
Meads finished 16 of 41 for 234 yards and two touchdowns, while Kleski logged five receptions for 96 yards and two scores for Midlothian.
Hamilton paced James River with 117 yards on 10 of 13 passing and had three total touchdowns. Seward recorded 81 yards on six receptions and the touchdown.
After the Rapids' win to close the regular season, Hodges reminded his team of how well it has played this season. James River (6-4) had to forfeit two games earlier in the season due to an academically ineligible player.
The win over Midlothian (7-2) is a step in the right direction heading into the Region 6A playoffs next week.
“It’s extremely big to carry a win like this into the playoffs,” Hodges said. “We’re going to face a really good team next week, no matter who it is, and it’s always good to go into that off of a win.”
Midlothian 0 0 0 14 -- 14
James River 7 0 14 7 -- 28
JR – Seward 40 pass from Hamilton (Etz kick)
JR – Mayo 10 pass from Hamilton (Etz kick)
JR – Sciosca 5 run (Etz kick)
JR – Hamilton 1 run (Etz kick)
Mid – Kleski 23 pass from Meads (Lawton kick)
Mid – Kleski 44 pass from Meads (Lawton kick)
RUSHING
Mid - A. Berry 9-38, Wirt 1 -minus-1, Harrington 1 -minus-2, Meads 6 -minus-1; JR - Hayden 16-113, Scioscia 9-71-1, Seward 4-30, Newsome 3-4, Hamilton 7 -minus-15
PASSING
Mid - Meads 16-41-234-2-0; JR - Hamilton 10-13-117-2-0, Etz 1-1-1-0-0
RECEIVING
Mid - Rosenberger 5-109, Kleski 5-96, Harrington 2-26, Lee 1-3; JR - Seward 6-81, Brown 4-27, Mayo 1-10.