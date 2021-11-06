Defensive effort sets up James River's victory over No. 10 Midlothian

The Rapids couldn’t get a consistent rhythm on the ground in the first half, but after the halftime break and a few adjustments, the duo of Terrael Hayden and Scioscia found their running lanes.

“They’ve been good backs for us,” Hodges said of Hayden and Scioscia. “Griffin went down and they didn’t miss a beat.”

Hayden ran the ball 16 times for 113 yards, while Scioscia added nine carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

“Each week our identity is running the ball right at the opponent and that’s always going to be a part of the game plan,” Hodges said. “Early on we had a little bit of trouble with it, but we know if we keep grinding, we’ll wear down most of our opponents and we were able to do that tonight.”

James River’s defense forced Midlothian to punt five times and turn the ball over on downs once in the first half.

After the series of turnovers and scores early in the third quarter, the Rapids found the end zone again early in the fourth quarter, as Hamilton put his head down at the goal line for a 1-yard score.