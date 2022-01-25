Dennis Parker is the area's top boys basketball recruit, and a proud RPS scholar-athlete

“[Milton] is his godfather, but he’s been a father in regards to basketball knowledge, IQ and positivity," Parker Sr. said of his son.

"A bunch of people have poured into him. But his decision to play point guard was very interesting, he had to work on his handling skills. It took him two years to get that underneath his belt. ... It ended up being one of the greatest struggles for him. He was a tall guy that just wanted to play, so he would rebound, do all the dirty work. But we always had a vision to be more than just a big guy.”

Much more than just a big guy at this juncture of his development, Parker Jr. holds offers from Kansas, LSU, NC State, Xavier and VCU, among myriad programs with strong pedigrees.

He's got standout length and defensive commitment as well to augment scoring prowess that ranges from the post to the perimeter. One of Parker Jr.'s favorite pursuits on the court is chasing down opposing offensive players to time and block their shots.

He had 34 points in Jayem's Jan. 8, 88-72 win over third-ranked L.C. Bird, a game in which the Skyhawks student section let Parker Jr. know he's established a reputation as one of the area's most prolific prospects and scorers.