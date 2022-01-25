Dennis Parker is the area's top boys basketball recruit, and a proud RPS scholar-athlete

When Dennis Parker Jr. first started playing AAU basketball in the second grade, he was about 7 or 8 inches taller than everybody else on the court.
Now a 6-foot-6 junior wing at John Marshall with a silky smooth and strikingly versatile offensive acumen, Parker asked his dad, Dennis Parker Sr., if he could play point guard in youth ball despite his size advantage.
That began a years-long process of Parker Jr. developing his game to become the leading scorer for the Justices, 10-3 and No. 1 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, and the top boys basketball recruit in the 804.
"That motivated me to become my own type of player," Parker Jr. said of playing in the post as a kid.
"Even though I was the tallest on the court most of the time, my dad and I decided we needed to start working on my handles, getting the jump shot working and just becoming the best player I can possibly be.”
Instrumental in the growth of Parker Jr.'s game were his father and godfather, Milton Bell, a 1988 McDonald's All-American at John Marshall who went on to play for John Thompson's Georgetown program and at the University of Richmond before a professional career that spanned from Europe to South America.
Parker Jr. harnessed that tutelage to become a four-star recruit, per 247Sports' composite ratings, rated No. 85 overall nationally in the Class of 2023 and No. 3 overall in the state of Virginia for his class.
“[Milton] is his godfather, but he’s been a father in regards to basketball knowledge, IQ and positivity," Parker Sr. said of his son.
"A bunch of people have poured into him. But his decision to play point guard was very interesting, he had to work on his handling skills. It took him two years to get that underneath his belt. ... It ended up being one of the greatest struggles for him. He was a tall guy that just wanted to play, so he would rebound, do all the dirty work. But we always had a vision to be more than just a big guy.”
Much more than just a big guy at this juncture of his development, Parker Jr. holds offers from Kansas, LSU, NC State, Xavier and VCU, among myriad programs with strong pedigrees.
He's got standout length and defensive commitment as well to augment scoring prowess that ranges from the post to the perimeter. One of Parker Jr.'s favorite pursuits on the court is chasing down opposing offensive players to time and block their shots.
He had 34 points in Jayem's Jan. 8, 88-72 win over third-ranked L.C. Bird, a game in which the Skyhawks student section let Parker Jr. know he's established a reputation as one of the area's most prolific prospects and scorers.
"That game, it was a little personal for me, so many people I knew were coming from Manchester," said Parker Jr., who spent some of his childhood in Chesterfield.
"I knew all those people, and the way they tried to get in my head with the student section, I took that as pride because they don’t try to do that to everybody. I appreciated that. ... I’m glad I could execute, it was competitive and fun.”
Born and raised in the Richmond area, Parker Jr. first started shooting hoops around 5 years old, and remembers early playing days with a rec team called the Chesterfield Jayhawks and at Jacobs Road Elementary. Parker Sr. played football at John Marshall in the 80s, and Parker Jr. initially excelled as a flag football quarterback.
But the physical rigors of life on the gridiron prompted Parker Sr. to lead his son toward the hardwood.
“I’m broken up because of football," Parker Sr. said. "I didn’t want him to take that kind of damage.”
Parker Jr. proceeded to fall in love with basketball, idolizing Derrick Rose in his high-flying Chicago Bulls days. His pro comparison in his own words is LA Clippers forward Paul George, whose offensive flow and handles at 6-foot-8 mirror Parker Jr.'s own agility and body control with the ball in his hands.
Parker Jr. was both the Richmond Public Schools and Sports Backers Scholar-Athlete of the month for December, and sports a 4.25 GPA. He had struggles in the classroom in elementary and middle school but, with the guidance of his mother Andrea and sister Deja, a nursing student at the University of Virginia, Parker Jr. developed in the classroom with the same aplomb he did on the basketball court.
"I put my phone down and started locking in and getting focused throughout the day," Parker Jr. said when asked what strategies have helped him excel academically. "When I saw my grades on my report card, I realized it was working. I just kept to it, the only time I touch my phone is when I’m done with all of my work."
Parker Sr. added that mandatory two-hour study sessions four days a week "have really put my son over the top on academics."
"Everybody told me ‘Why would I send my son to go to Richmond Public Schools?’ Most people that knew me didn't know that was offensive to me," Parker Sr. said of the feedback he got while deciding where to send his son for high school.
"Because I went to RPS and was able to earn my graduate degree, so was his mother. So you can do whatever you want to do where you are if you apply yourself. ... My son is very dedicated. If I’m honest with you, he’s the young man I wish I could have been at 16.”
Playing AAU ball for Hampton-based Boo Williams in middle school, Parker Jr. met Justices coach Ty White, who promised him exposure against nationally elite competition at Parker Sr.'s alma mater.
Both Parkers praised White's contributions to Parker Jr.'s development. John Marshall played national power Sierra Canyon Parker Jr.'s freshman year, and defeated eight-time Georgia state champions Wheeler High this month at the Kevin Durant-sponsored MLK Classic, a nationally elite high school basketball showcase played in Springfield.
“It’s unbelievable because you’re looking at a lot of talent, in a couple years some of those people are going to be in the NBA," Parker Jr. said of the competitive opportunities White has afforded his Justices.
"It’s a blessing just to have the opportunity.”
Only recently getting fully healthy with the additions of wing Steve Stinson and forward Tyler Mason, John Marshall had its first practice with its full team before the Bird game.
The Justices downed No. 7 Douglas Freeman 70-58 last week, and White and Parker Jr. said after that game that their squad still has room to grow.
"When I saw everybody was back, it was crazy, like ‘We’re really all here, and we’re really about to go compete against anybody,'" Parker Jr. said.
"We’re just now getting to the point where we’re all together, we still have some areas we need to get better in. Once we start executing well all together, I think we’ll be really good.”
Parker Jr. still has "no idea" where he'll study and compete in college, but plans to visit a few schools this year. Out of the abundance of suitors though, he said he's searching for a program that's going to let him be his own person.
“I want a school who’s going to take me in for the player I am. I don’t want a school that’s going to take me in and try to change me, change my identity, make me into somebody I’m not. I’ve already changed my game from when I was younger. So why would I want somebody to change it again for me?," Parker Jr. said.
"I want a school that will build a relationship up with me. I like relationships with people, it just makes me feel more comfortable with you, and like me telling you what I think about certain things, whether it’s basketball or not basketball.”
Parker Sr. said it's taken an around-the-clock work ethic for his son to reach this point in his development and maturity, both on and off the court -- and a full support system pulling for him every step of the way.
"He has a full team of people that are surrounding and supporting him, his mother, his sister, his grandparents, uncles," Parker Sr. said.
"He’s just got a bunch of people who are very protective and supportive of him. Nobody gets to any place without sacrifices by other people, and we’re very appreciative."
