Dick Kemper, who helped create the VISAA, set to retire as its executive director

In the 1990s, Dick Kemper saw a need for a state association to oversee independent school athletics.

“We had different sports committees running championships,” he said. “There was no governance at all. It was like the horse was behind the cart.”

So Kemper, then the athletic director and football coach at St. Christopher’s, met with Virginia Episcopal AD Bob Moore in December of 1997 and discussed a constitution for an association.

Then they gathered other athletic directors and heads of schools from across the state in February of 1998, and the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association was born.

“Since I brought it up, they said, ‘OK, you run it,’” Kemper said with a laugh of the group that included Moore, Karen Doxey of Collegiate, Butch Keller of Huguenot Academy, Ron White and Eddie Bailey of Greenbrier Christian, Dave Trickler of Norfolk Academy and others.

Now 81 and the only executive director the VISAA has known, Kemper is ready to retire. A hiring committee of the VISAA will begin a search for a new executive director, with Kemper helping through a transition period.

“Just like everything else I’ve done, it’s been a good run,” Kemper said. “Sometimes you just know … that it’s best for the association, it’s best for the membership, it’s best for you, to shut it down. It’s a passion. I love it. But it’s just time.”

Kemper’s career is closing in on 60 years. He was at St. Christopher’s for 42 years, serving as teacher, coach, AD and mentor, among many roles. He retired in 2006.

He has continued to lead the VISAA as it has evolved, now governing regular-season events for about 100 schools as well as state championships.

“Whether or not you are a member of an independent school community, if you are a sports fan in Virginia and a high school sports fan, VISAA sports are on your radar. That wasn’t the case before Dick and wouldn’t be the case but for Dick,” said Eric Gobble, director of athletics and wellness at The New Community School in Richmond and the chair of the hiring committee for the new executive director.

“By creating VISAA, he put private school sports at the state-wide level on the map. There were good teams here and there. Everybody knew about Benedictine basketball. But as far as the big picture of the competitiveness of private school sports, it’s due to him.”

Gobble said Kemper was “the perfect person to bring everybody together” for the creation of the VISAA. His career has been one of selflessness and service.

“You can’t talk to him and not feel heard and not recognize his kindness,” Gobble said. “If you think about it, there are Northern Virginia schools with over 1,000 kids. There are Southwestern Virginia Christian schools with 100 kids. He makes all of them feel like their school is important to the organization.”

Kemper has done the job on a part-time basis, despite the work being full time. The new executive director will be full time as the organization seeks to expand its influence and outreach.

“I think we’ve come a long way,” Kemper said. “I think there may be a different way to do it. You want new eyes looking at it.

“I just think it’s healthy that I step aside and maybe you get someone else with more vision to lead the association to the next level.”