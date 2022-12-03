Dinwiddie advances to state championship with muddy rout of Warwick

By the time the final whistle blew Saturday, the mud itself appeared to have taken on a navy hue.

Though that wasn't quite the case Thursday, when Dinwiddie football players asked head coach Billy Mills why they were practicing on a muddy field.

"They were slipping around, like 'Why are we out here?'" Mills said with a chuckle.

"I said, 'Look, you guys have a great opportunity to practice in this. The other team ain't gonna have that going for them. You've got a chance to adapt. That's what you've got to do -- adapt, overcome.'

"That's what they did today."

An understatement, perhaps.

Mills' Generals (14-0) not only adapted to a soggy, muddy mess of a contest in the Class 4 semifinal against visiting Warwick.

They looked nothing short of in their element as quarterback Harry Dalton and running back Raphael Tucker combined to carry 38 times for 278 yards and three touchdowns, and linebacker Trey McBride spearheaded a shutdown defensive effort in a 28-0 rout of the Raiders (12-2).

Dinwiddie will play for its second state championship in program history (first was 2013, runner-up in 2000, '08, '16) Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Liberty University against the winner of E.C. Glass - Kettle Run.

"It's been a long road, we've been working since January for this," said Tucker, who delivered the knockout blow and nail in the coffin in the third and fourth quarters with touchdown runs of 40 and 6 yards, respectively.

"We came out on this field Thursday, field was soaking wet. Coach Mills told us 'Get used to it, this is what we're gonna be playing in.' We just adapted. If we all stick together, this is the outcome."

Rain Saturday morning had stopped falling by the 2 p.m. kickoff, but the storm did its damage and then some. Puddles dotted both sidelines. Yardage markers were difficult to make out amid wide swaths of churned up mud around the 35-yard lines.

Warwick's white jerseys never stood a chance.

Nor did its front seven against the Dalton and Tucker-led onslaught.

Senior 6-foot-7, 335-pound lineman Collen Jackson led a constant push up front for Dinwiddie, and the Generals set the tone on the game's first possession with a six-play, 70-yard drive that receiver Zalen Wiggins capped off with a 3-yard TD run on a nifty sweep play.

Jackson Van Meter nailed the first of his four extra points. The Generals' cannon boomed, and their fans beat drums and rang cowbells, a din that didn't relent until the final whistle.

But that was all the scoring in the first half, as a couple Generals fumbles allowed the visitors to hang around, despite McBride and Co.'s lockdown effort.

Every time a Raiders ball carrier seemed to find daylight, a phalanx of defenders swarmed to him, bringing with them clouds of flying mud.

Linebacker Se'Von McDowell, lineman Kahlial Parham and defensive backs Howard Spencer, Quentin Mankin and Adrian Parson were among the Generals defenders leading the smothering showing.

Lineman Christopher Bowles recovered a fumble, and linebacker Alexander Elmore intercepted a pass. Warwick managed just 64 yards through the air, 68 on the ground and seven first downs.

"We had to overcome, we had a great week of practice, got to practice on this field and get some experience in [the mud]," said McBride, the Region 4B defensive player of the year, an award Mills said could have gone to a number of his standouts on that side of the ball.

"It's been a dream for awhile to play in a state championship with my brothers, we're all excited," McBride continued, shaking his head and gazing around in disbelief.

"We're ready to go to the 'ship next week. I can't even think about it. I remember the workouts in January, February, we had a chip on our shoulder, we're proving them wrong now, we're going to the 'ship."

Dalton broke free and raced 44 yards to the end zone early in the third to make it 14-0. Tucker's long TD run came a couple minutes later, and the party was on in the Dinwiddie stands.

Dalton, the Region 4B offensive player of the year, developed a limp in the third quarter. Though he stayed in the game, the Generals were cautious with his usage the rest of the way.

As Dinwiddie drove down the field toward Tucker's second TD in the game's final moments, "804" chants broke out all along the home stands and fences.

Navy Nation, the Generals' fiercely devoted fandom, waived goodbye to the opposing stands and sideline.

"Great bunch of kids," Mills said, shaking his head. "I told them before the game, you guys have already earned this thing with all the work you've put in since January. Nobody's worked harder than these guys. ... I'm just so proud of them."

Warwick 0 0 0 0 - 0

Dinwiddie 7 0 14 7 - 28

Din - Wiggins 3 run (Van Meter kick)

Din - Dalton 44 run (Van Meter kick)

Din - Tucker 40 run (Van Meter kick)

Din - Tucker 6 run (Van Meter kick)

RUSHING

War - Rios 13-56, Delhomme 14-21, Corpening 1-5, Buchanan 1-3; Din - Dalton 17-166, Tucker 21-112, Wiggins 3-10, McBride 1-(-)5.

PASSING

War - Rios 6-16-64-0-1; Din - Dalton 3-9-89-0-0.

RECEIVING

War - Wallace 2-19, Hubbard 1-24, Delhomme 3-21; Din - Drumgoole 2-74, M. Smith 1-15.