Dinwiddie-North Stafford football game canceled

After an impressive victory last week, the Dinwiddie football team will have to wait for a chance to continue the momentum.

Friday’s game against North Stafford was canceled because of COVID issues within Dinwiddie’s program, coach Billy Mills said.

Dinwiddie is off next week but had a game scheduled for Tuesday, Sept 21 against George Washington. Most of his players won’t return until Sept. 20, so Mills said the Generals are looking to reschedule the GW game, which was postponed from Aug. 27 because of COVID issues within GW’s program.

Mills said last week’s 52-12 victory over Heritage of Lynchburg was “probably about as complete of a game as we’ve played in a while.” Heritage, which won the Class 3 state title in 2018 and lost to Hopewell in the championship game in 2017, had 137 yards offense. Dinwiddie, which won the Class 4 state title in 2013 and was the state runner-up in 2016, had 428 yards.

Senior quarterback Brenton Hilton certainly had a complete night: 121 yards rushing on eight carries and two TDs, 10 of 19 passing for 145 yards and a TD.

“He may have missed one read all night,” Mills said. “He was on it. I just loved his swagger, loved his confidence.