Dinwiddie QB Brenton Hilton leads high-flying offense into marquee matchup with Hopewell

A pair of junior running backs -- Marcus King (26 carries, 131 yards) and Daniel Campbell (18 for 78) -- have been working to fill the production void left by graduated first-team All-Metro running back and region player of the year Robert Barlow. King and Campbell run behind a big offensive line that Mills said is rapidly improving.

On the defensive side of the ball, Dinwiddie has allowed 45 points. Captain and outside linebacker Ashton Murray has 17 tackles. Freshman Se'Von McDowell has been a pleasant surprise, Mills said. He leads the team with 21 tackles.

"You can just tell when that linebacker has got that dog in him," Mills said of McDowell. "Some kids, they just enjoy it. He's all over the field, got a chance to be really good."

Senior linebacker Christopher Parham has 18.5 tackles. He got hurt in practice during the summer, putting his senior season in jeopardy.

"He's such a tremendous kid," Mills said of Parham, who's tops on the team academically. "Great leader. It was awesome for him to be able to come back and play this spring."

Mills said there's some added intensity to Hopewell week every year. The Generals had beaten the Blue Devils 12 years in a row from 2005 through 2017. But Hopewell has taken the past two matchups, 7-0 in 2018 and 35-20 last season.