Dinwiddie QB Brenton Hilton leads high-flying offense into marquee matchup with Hopewell

Dinwiddie football is 2-1 ahead of a marquee matchup with Hopewell this weekend.
The Generals feature a high-flying spread attack, led by junior quarterback Brenton Hilton, who has completed 33 of 51 passes for 586 yards and seven touchdowns. He's also rushed 26 times for 135 yards and another four scores.
Coach Billy Mills said Hilton, in his second year starting under center, is much more comfortable after getting first-year pitfalls out of the way.
"He's got a tremendous attitude," Mills said. "Just a tremendous leader and a tremendous kid."
After two key tight ends both got hurt early in the season, the Generals have had to rely more on their base spread offense because they don't have the personnel to run jumbo packages consistently, Mills said.
"Losing those two took a little bit out, but the young kids are stepping up. I've been real happy with them," Mills said.
The Generals struggled a bit in the ground game early on, and Mills said the passing attack has compensated.
"We've run the ball better because of what Brenton has been able to do throwing the football," Mills said. "He's carried us, no doubt."
Hilton's ball control also has been key -- he's yet to commit a turnover. Cedric Drumgoole and Kelmari Brown are the primary weapons on the outside. They've combined for 480 yards and six touchdowns on 24 receptions.
A pair of junior running backs -- Marcus King (26 carries, 131 yards) and Daniel Campbell (18 for 78) -- have been working to fill the production void left by graduated first-team All-Metro running back and region player of the year Robert Barlow. King and Campbell run behind a big offensive line that Mills said is rapidly improving.
On the defensive side of the ball, Dinwiddie has allowed 45 points. Captain and outside linebacker Ashton Murray has 17 tackles. Freshman Se'Von McDowell has been a pleasant surprise, Mills said. He leads the team with 21 tackles.
"You can just tell when that linebacker has got that dog in him," Mills said of McDowell. "Some kids, they just enjoy it. He's all over the field, got a chance to be really good."
Senior linebacker Christopher Parham has 18.5 tackles. He got hurt in practice during the summer, putting his senior season in jeopardy.
"He's such a tremendous kid," Mills said of Parham, who's tops on the team academically. "Great leader. It was awesome for him to be able to come back and play this spring."
Mills said there's some added intensity to Hopewell week every year. The Generals had beaten the Blue Devils 12 years in a row from 2005 through 2017. But Hopewell has taken the past two matchups, 7-0 in 2018 and 35-20 last season.
"I'm not gonna say we go golfing together," Mills joked, talking about his program's relationship with Hopewell.
"It's always that kind of game. Most of our kids know each other. Coaching staffs are super friendly in April when you see each other, but you want to beat each other. I don't think there's any love lost there. But that's what it is when you're top programs, you want to be the best. And right now, they're on top. So we're looking forward to it."
