Dinwiddie's dominant start fueled by Dalton's move under center

Sometimes switching a position is borne out of necessity, desperation or convenience.

Other times, it is part of a valuable learning experience to set up for future success.

For Dinwiddie sophomore quarterback Harry Dalton, it was definitely the latter.

Since early middle school, Dalton had always been under center. Generals head coach Billy Mills said that he saw Dalton’s talent early on and knew there was something special coming up the pipeline.

“(Dalton’s) older brother played for us in 2016-’18,” Mills said. “I told the middle school coach we were going to work (Harry) at quarterback. The team went to the (Chesterfield Quarterback League) Super Bowl with him at quarterback. He’s been working along that line all along.”

He played quarterback on the Generals’ JV team, but when he made it to varsity, he spent his freshman year at running back as Brenton Hilton was the team’s quarterback as a senior in 2021.

“I told him going into his ninth-grade year that we had Brenton coming back and he was going to be a three-year starter,” Mills said. “So, we were going to play (Dalton) at running back. We were going to have him do some quarterback stuff too, but mainly running back since I thought that might be too much for a freshman.”

Dalton was named second team All-Region last season as a running back, despite missing a few games due to a broken foot. In six games, he carried 71 times for 661 yards and nine touchdowns while hauling in three receptions for 43 yards and another score.

In 2022, Dalton returned to the quarterback position and has flourished in the 4-0 Generals’ offense this season.

He said that the transition from quarterback to running back and back again has been a smooth one and that he benefited from learning behind Hilton for a season.

“I’ve always admired Brent,” Dalton said. “He always had the will to get better. He never quit.”

Dalton has been in command of Dinwiddie’s attack through the first four games of the year. He’s scored 13 touchdowns, eight through the air and five on the ground and has accumulated 881 all-purpose yards in four blowout victories.

Dalton said that his game this year has been balanced between using his arm and his legs and is all based on what the opponents are showing him.

“Whatever the defense does, I’m going to do the other,” he said. “Both (running and passing) have been working well.”

Mills said that Dalton has worked hard since stepping into the quarterback role.

“He’s been coming in on Friday mornings at 6 a.m. during the offseason and every morning during the summer,” Mills said. “He’s been watching film, throwing and getting prepared. We saw his ability to run last year, but he’s been a pleasant surprise in seeing his reads and reading the field as a first-year starter.”

Dalton’s mindset at the helm of the offense has been working to say the least. Dinwiddie’s offense has been nearly unstoppable through its first four games, outscoring opponents 222-17.

The Generals are ranked No. 5 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10 and are just getting into their Central District schedule, with a home game against Matoaca next up this Thursday.

Mills said that his team just needs to continue to go to work each day in order to maximize its potential.

“We need to realize what gave us success will help us to continue it,” he said. “Sometimes, in a long season, it’s hard to do, especially when you have success. It’s human nature to get complacent. You’re really fighting against yourself and continuing to get better and not be satisfied with where we are.”

Dalton said that he and his teammates are laser-focused on not falling into complacency.