'Distant rivals' Highland Springs, Stone Bridge square off again in state playoffs

Stone Bridge had a lot coming back from the title-winning team in the spring. Highland Springs had a lot of turnover but a lot of talent.

The Springers faced a brutal early schedule. But Johnson said losses to North Carolina power Julius Chambers (24-13) and West Virginia power Martinsburg (26-25) helped mold his team.

The other loss (7-6) was in the regular-season finale to not-so-distant archrival Varina, which is in the Class 4 state semifinals. Chambers is in the North Carolina 4A state semifinals. Martinsburg is in the West Virginia Class AAA championship game.

“We’ve always had talent,” Johnson said. “We’ve always been pretty athletic. But now we’re just a better team.

“You get beat up a little bit physically, and then that starts to work on your mental [part], and all you can do at that point is lean on each other to get better and become better. You become a better football team when you have some adversity. Our program hadn’t had a lot of adversity. We needed it. We needed to get better.”