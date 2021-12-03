'Distant rivals' Highland Springs, Stone Bridge square off again in state playoffs

Stone Bridge High School is located in Ashburn, northwest of Washington, about 130 miles from Highland Springs High.
While the schools aren’t geographically close, they’ve met so many times in the football state playoffs that they’ve become what Springers coach Loren Johnson calls “distant rivals.”
Highland Springs and Stone Bridge have played for a state title four times in the past six seasons. The Springers won in 2015, ’16 and ’18. The Bulldogs won last spring 13-10 in overtime when quarterback Billy Wiles threw a jump ball that Jacob Thomas caught in the end zone on third-and-goal from the 16.
This time, they’ll go at it in the Class 5 semifinals, with Region C champ Highland Springs (10-3) traveling to Region D champ Stone Bridge (13-0) for Saturday’s 2 p.m. game.
Johnson said if you’re going to be in the Class 5 state playoffs, “you expect to see Stone Bridge somewhere down the line.”
And vice versa.
Both teams have been in a state championship game five of the past six seasons. Highland Springs won four in a row from 2015-18 before missing in 2019 and returning this past spring. Stone Bridge missed in 2017. The Bulldogs have made 10 appearances in the state title game since 2005, with championships in 2007 and last year.
Stone Bridge had a lot coming back from the title-winning team in the spring. Highland Springs had a lot of turnover but a lot of talent.
The Springers faced a brutal early schedule. But Johnson said losses to North Carolina power Julius Chambers (24-13) and West Virginia power Martinsburg (26-25) helped mold his team.
The other loss (7-6) was in the regular-season finale to not-so-distant archrival Varina, which is in the Class 4 state semifinals. Chambers is in the North Carolina 4A state semifinals. Martinsburg is in the West Virginia Class AAA championship game.
“We’ve always had talent,” Johnson said. “We’ve always been pretty athletic. But now we’re just a better team.
“You get beat up a little bit physically, and then that starts to work on your mental [part], and all you can do at that point is lean on each other to get better and become better. You become a better football team when you have some adversity. Our program hadn’t had a lot of adversity. We needed it. We needed to get better.”
In the past seven games, the Springers have averaged 36 points and allowed an average of 4.7. Johnson plays a lot of guys on both sides and no one has gaudy stats, but the defensive front of Rashaud Pernell, Miles Green, Frank Coleman and Alonzo James, with rotations from Malik Morrow, Chris Taylor and others, have smothered teams down the stretch.
They’ll be tested by an offense they usually see only when they play Stone Bridge. The Bulldogs have used the run-oriented single wing since coach Mickey Thompson’s first year in 2000. But Thompson’s offense now has multiple variations that include spread formations.
“They’ve taken a lot of what Mickey has done in the past and sprinkled it in to what they’re doing in the present, and it gives them great balance,” Johnson said.
Thomas, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound receiver/defensive back last season, has taken over at quarterback with spectacular results. He has thrown for 2,007 yards, with 26 touchdowns and two interceptions, and run for 730 yards and eight TDs.
Eli Mason, back from last year, has run for 1,086 yards and 20 TDs. Receivers Colin Hart (763 yards) and Zeke Wimbush (715) have nine and 11 TDs, respectively.
Stone Bridge hasn’t lost since the title game in 2019 to Maury, a streak of 22 games. Only two of those games – the state championship game against Highland Springs and a 38-35 victory over Freedom earlier this year -- have been closer than 20 points.
“The defense is playing well, and we’ve got to continue playing well,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a tough opponent this week who’s going to challenge those guys up front in multiple ways.”
