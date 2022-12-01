Distant rivals Highland Springs, Stone Bridge will cross paths for sixth time in eight seasons

Make sure we lock in.

Focus on the opportunity that's in front of you.

This started in January.

You are in control of what goes on today -- your level of play, your effort.

These were among the messages Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson shared with his Springers in their locker room prior to Saturday's 35-0 win over L.C. Bird in the Region 5C championship.

But for a Springers team that has played a gantlet of a schedule en route to its 13-0 record, No. 1 ranking in the state and No. 77 spot in the most recent High School America 300 ranking, one message punctuated Johnson's pregame talk.

"It's Highland Springs against Highland Springs," Johnson said matter-of-factly.

"I told you that every single day of your life since you've been a part of this program. There's only one team that can beat Highland Springs. And that's who, everybody?"

"Highland Springs," Johnson's Springers answered resolutely and in unison.

That message has perhaps never been more pertinent than this week, as Highland Springs prepares to host a familiar foe in the Class 5 semifinals Saturday at 3 p.m. at the new Victor W. Kreiter Stadium -- Region 5D winner and reigning state champ Stone Bridge (12-1, Ashburn).

The Bulldogs defeated the Springers 28-26 in Ashburn in last year's state semifinal in a game that involved two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on Highland Springs, vital flags which pushed a point-after and 2-point attempt back. The Springers failed to convert both tries.

Stone Bridge also beat Highland Springs in the spring 2021 Class 5 title game, 13-10 at Varina High on a game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Before those two most recent meetings, Highland Springs defeated Stone Bridge on neutral fields in the 2015 (27-7), 2016 (35-29) and 2018 (37-26) Class 5 championship games.

"We don't shy away from it," Stone Bridge coach Mickey Thompson told The Washington Post's Spencer Nusbaum.

"First week of the season we're talking about 'Well, you can do that now, but you can't do that against Highland Springs.' Week 4, Week 5, [Highland Springs] is what we know we are getting ready for.

"It's probably my favorite thing [facing Highland Springs]," Thompson continued.

"I mean, we've lost our fair share. ... But when you're playing someone you have a respect for, who plays hard and is well-coached? It's the most rewarding thing you can get in high school sports."

The Bulldogs have most of their players back from last year's title-winning squad, namely senior receivers Colton Hinton and Zeke Wimbush. Wimbush also splits time at QB with starter Mario Suarez.

"I would be remiss if I said 'Hey, there's no energy in playing this game,'" Johnson said of the matchup.

"But also, it's a tough game. You've got a little bit of anxiety there, you've got some nerves. But I think that's a good thing because that means it's important to all of us. ... We have a formidable opponent, we know they're going to come down here and play their best football. We have to match that intensity and that energy."

Johnson said his message of "Highland Springs against Highland Springs" is less about his program on the field and more about how it handles itself in the community it represents.

"That goes to every aspect of the demographic like socio-economics, everything that is associated with our program," Johnson said.

"Who they are in the community, what their character is, who they are as people. That stuff affects how we play. And sometimes we are our own worst enemy. And I think in years past that's been relevant ... there are so many things sometimes that stop young people from being successful. For us, we're fighting those challenges every day. That's something that we've talked about for years."

Preparing for and playing Stone Bridge is always unique from a schematic point of view, as the Bulldogs have used the run-oriented single wing since the program's inception under Thompson in 2000.

Thompson’s offense now has multiple variations that include spread formations. But Johnson said the reality remains that his players have rarely seen attacks that look like the Bulldogs' does, and they have a week to prepare for something their opposition practices routinely.

"And they're really, really good at it. So you take the same philosophy as if we were playing the Naval Academy when I was in college," said Johnson, a former defensive back at Virginia Tech.

"It was a tough game (14-0 Tech win in 1995), they took us down to the wire. But it was one of those situations where you had to prepare yourself mentally and physically. If not, you weren't gonna be good in the end."

The Springers' individual headliners -- quarterback Khristian Martin, receiver Takye Heath, running back Aziz Foster Powell, athlete Jakyre Athlete, defensive back Braylon Johnson, linebacker Brennan Johnson and defensive end Miles Greene -- are sure to play vital roles Saturday.

But Johnson highlighted a few less-heralded contributors who've taken on expanded roles as the season has gone on, among them speedy running back Eli Williams, versatile lineman Dominic Washington, big-catch receiver Caron Ferguson, hard-hitting safety Lance Nelson, defensive back Ian Wynn and defensive end Malik Morrow.

Johnson said he learns something new about his Springers every time he meets with them. And what's stood out to him the most amid this playoff run is their resilience, something they're sure to need Saturday.

"What I've found out about our kids is, things may not be going their way, this is something we've talked about a lot, but they still stay the course," Johnson said with a note of pride.

"They just focus on the task at hand. You keep chipping away, and once you get enough along the line, something breaks. And when it breaks, you've got to take advantage of it."