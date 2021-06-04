Doing things left and right: Hermitage's Zack Easton can pitch from either side

He didn’t really start putting it to use with baseball until his seventh grade year. At a middle school practice, he picked up a left-hander’s glove, starting throwing, then went and bought a glove. The first time he pitched from both sides in a game was during a scrimmage his eighth-grade year.

“[The coach] had to toss me out my righty glove and toss me out my lefty glove,” he said. “They wouldn’t let me have [each glove] behind the mound.”

Easton pitched lefty once during his freshman year on JV at Hermitage. He hit the batter with his first pitch and stopped. He said he probably did it about 10-15% of the time as a sophomore on varsity.

He planned to do it all the time last spring, but teams didn’t play because of the pandemic. He’s been a lefty about 40% of the time this season.

“My left arm [isn't as accurate]," said Easton, who throws an equal amount with each arm during bullpen sessions. “But I can’t throw a football with my right arm to save my life. Maybe I can throw it 10 yards, but it’s wobbly.”

While lefty-lefty and righty-right matchups are more advantageous for professional pitchers, Easton usually switches to mix things up.