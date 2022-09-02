'Dortchich' Henley leads Highland Springs to rout of Manchester

After Highland Springs athlete Jakyre Henley made most of the Manchester defense miss on his way to a 47-yard touchdown run during the third quarter of Thursday night's Top-10 showdown between the Springers and Lancers, Loren Johnson was reminded of Greg Dortch.

An assistant on the sideline called Henley's scamper to the end zone "Dortchich," a reference to the 2015 All-Metro player of the year and Arizona Cardinals receiver.

"I said 'Slow down a little bit, that's high praise,'" said a laughing Johnson following his No. 2-ranked Springers' 48-7 rout of the homestanding No. 7 Lancers on a pristine late-summer night.

"I think what they were referring to was (Henley's) electricity, his speed, his ability to go at any time. ... It's a week-to-week process of what are you going to do with him and how are you going to do it. And he does a phenomenal job of making himself available to learn whatever you want him to learn to be successful."

Henley, a junior, carried three times for 55 yards and two touchdowns, completed an 11-yard pass, caught a 12-yard pass and returned a punt 65 yards to the house to lead Highland Springs (2-0) past Manchester (0-1) in front of a couple thousand buzzing orange-and-blue clad or black-and-gold clad onlookers.

"Nothing but green grass," a smiling Henley said when asked what he saw on the punt return. "We had it set up for that side, once I got the bounce, I seen green grass."

Of his second touchdown run, he said he initially wanted to throw the ball before seeing a hole.

"And I can't miss that opportunity," he said, shaking his head.

Johnson lauded the play of his entire wide receiving corps, namely senior Virginia Tech recruit Takye Heath, who finished with five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown, plus a 4-yard rushing score.

"The wide receiver position has always been a staple here at Highland Springs high school," Johnson said.

"I give a little kudos to Greg Dortch, because he made the (Cardinals) 53-man roster. I am excited about that because he represents everything our receiving corps has been and will be at Highland Springs -- work ethic, toughness."

Those traits were evident Thursday in all three phases of the game for the Springers, who marched 80 yards down the field in five plays on the game's opening drive to set up a 10-yard touchdown run from quarterback Khristian Martin, and never looked back.

Henley's first TD, a 4-yard run from the quarterback position, came shortly after that to make it 13-0. Manchester hung around and kept it there until the floodgates opened in the second quarter.

Heath carried in from 4 yards out to make it 20-0, then Jayden Taylor returned an interception 26 yards for a score, making it 27-0 and taking all remaining life out of the initially packed and raucous Lancers side of the stands.

Playing its famous "You don't want to go to war with the Springers," among other tunes, the Highland Springs band and its cowbell-ringing fans drowned out any other noise the rest of the night.

Manchester got on the board when freshman quarterback Landen Abernethy found senior receiver Ty'ee Stephens in the corner of the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown three minutes before halftime.

A 60-yard bomb from Abernethy to Kyree Richardson set up that score. The signal caller flashed big-time arm talent in his first varsity start, but it was largely tough sledding for the Lancers (183 yards of offense) against an elite Springers defense.

Johnson lauded his offensive line for a relentless push up front, led by juniors T'khi Alexander and Raeqwon Taylor, seniors Terrell Jones and Marsean Harris and sophomore center Demarri Lassiter.

Johnson added that Martin has grown by leaps and bounds since starting all of his sophomore season, the junior looked poise, completing 8 of 10 passes for 133 yards and a TD. And the head coach had his usual praise for defensive coordinator Devon Simmons, joking that if he never talks to Simmons during a game, it's probably going well for the Springers defense.

Heath exploded down the sideline for a 20-yard TD late in the second quarter, and Henley's punt return came with 18 seconds still to go before the break, that made it 41-7.

Johnson said, with school starting and his team traveling back from Charlotte, NC just six days ago following a 26-20 win at nationally ranked Chambers High, his players were fatigued heading into Thursday's game.

And yet the Springers looked anything but tired, dancing with their band postgame long after fans had cleared the stands.

"Mentally, this is the right group to handle what we did," Johnson said.

Highland Springs 13 28 7 0 - 48

Manchester 0 7 0 0 - 7

HS - Martin 10 run (Dent kick)

HS - Henley 7 run (kick failed)

HS - Heath 4 run (Dent kick)

HS - J. Taylor 38 INT return (Dent kick)

Man - Stephens 3 pass from Abernethy (Davis kick)

HS - Heath 20 pass from Martin (Foster-Powell run)

HS - Henley 65 punt return (kick failed)

HS - Henley 47 run (Dent kick)

RUSHING

HS - Az. Foster-Powell 6-64, Finney Jr. 1-3, J. Robinson 6-23, D. Taylor 1-5, Forrest 1--1, Martin 5-34, Lovelace 1--1, Henley 3-55, Heath 1-4, E. Williams 7-54; Man - Bryant 12-43, Plantin 1-8, Abernethy 2-15, A. Jackson 3-4, Richardson 1-7.

PASSING

HS - Martin 8-10-133-1-0; Henley 1-2-11-0-0; Man - Abernethy 10-24-106-1-2.

RECEIVING

HS - Heath 5-97, Az. Foster-Powell 1-4, Jenkins 2-32, Henley 1-12, Al. Foster-Powell 1-11; Man - Byerson 1-11, Stephens 3-8, Bryant 1-2, Plantin 2-19, Richardson 2-61, Rodgers 1-5.