At the dawn of winning time, the message from Douglas Freeman boys lacrosse coach John Neal rang loud and clear amid his buoyant, laser-focused Mavericks huddle.

"This is our quarter, we own the fourth period," Neal told the Mavs listening intently around him, with Freeman up 10-8 entering the fourth period of Friday's hotly contested Class 5 semifinal against Midlothian at Glen Allen High.

"This is our time."

FINAL from a knockdown, drag-out battle of a Class 5 boys lacrosse semifinal at Glen Allen @TheRVASportsNet @804Varsity @DSFAthletics 12@GoMidlo 10



Mavericks to the state final tomorrow, 10 a.m. at Briar Woods. Full story + interviews incoming 🥍 pic.twitter.com/PG1YN2sgbl — Zach Joachim (@ZachJoachim) June 9, 2023

Facing a Trojans outfit that had narrowly defeated them twice earlier in the season despite furious Mavericks comeback efforts, this time around, Neal was right on the money.

Senior midfielder Andrew Escobar, sophomore mid Thomas Bernhardt and junior mid Zack Stewart scored three goals apiece, sophomore attack Thomas Rader netted two scores, and Freeman avenged its earlier defeats to Midlo with a 12-10 victory to advance to Saturday's Class 5 championship at 10 a.m. against Riverside High at Briar Woods High.

"All year, we've been a two-quarter team," said a breathless Neal as his team celebrated around him. "That was a four-quarter game. We had our moments, they had their moments.

"I'm proud of these guys, they competed, that team's beaten us twice this season, both games were very close, both included dramatic comebacks by us. It was great to jump out early, have a lead and maintain it."

Freeman jumped out to that early 5-0 lead before Midlo found its footing against the Mavs' zone defense, a schematic wrinkle they threw in which helped stymie the Trojans' potent attack.

Neal's team also put in a new offensive set, and took advantage of Midlo playing a short stick against Rader. The adjustments allowed the Mavericks to take control early, and though the Trojans rallied to tie things up at 7-7 early in the second half, they never led.

"We just came prepared," Bernhardt said of the early surge. "We had a plan coming into this game ... came out hot and dialed it in.

"We definitely weren't losing this for the seniors, could be their last game, it's the state championship, it's anyone's to take. That was our driving motivation."

Neal said Bernhardt is the fastest kid on his squad, and was essential in securing ground balls on the wings. Freeman on Friday utilized Bernhardt more in the attacking phase than normal, and the lefty underclassman delivered.

The Mavericks also employed a new ride to stop Midlo's clear, which helped pressure the ball on a consistent basis.

Football standout Max Vest didn't play the last time the two teams met in the Region 5C final, and his physicality was key on Friday, Neal said.

Escobar, typically a midfielder, moved into attack, that wrinkle served to occupy Midlo's top defender and further free things up in the middle of the field, where Stewart and Co. found ample space.

Freeman senior mid Wit Rader is the heart and soul of the Mavericks outfit. He said lessons learned in his squad's two previous defeats to Midlo helped them lock in early on Friday, and never relent.

"We needed to start strong, we did that today and it was a great group effort, between all of us," said the elder Rader brother.

"Seniors were out of school already, there's plenty of distractions out there and we just focused in, realized this is the last time we're going to be on this field together. We realized this was our last shot, and took advantage of it today.

"We're pretty competitive people. We see something in front of us and we want to go grab it. We did that today."

After winning a game that was originally supposed to be played on multiple days earlier in the week, then got pushed to later in the day than originally planned on Friday amid statewide concerns with air quality, Neal was particularly proud of his Mavericks for sticking together through a turbulent week.

Though he's not thrilled that they've got to turn around and play a second game in 24 hours tomorrow, while Riverside won its semifinal game on Tuesday.

"Super proud of these guys for staying engaged and staying after it," Neal said. "I was afraid that we'd get to a point where we couldn't play this game. So I'm super grateful we got it in, and we're moving on."

Douglas Freeman 3 4 2 3 - 12

Midlothian 0 5 3 2 - 10

Goals - Mid: Locke 3, Hazard 2, McMahon 2, Lawton 1, Johnson 1, Baker 1; DSF: C. Bernhardt 1, Escobar 3, T. Rader 2, T. Bernhardt 3, Stewart 3.

