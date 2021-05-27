Douglas Freeman boys lacrosse rebounds from early loss

A big second half in a big win over Collegiate gave the Douglas Freeman boys lacrosse team a confidence boost. That, said coach John Neal, helped the Mavericks even the season series with Deep Run two weeks later.

Freeman (5-1) lost to Deep Run 14-13 in the season opener. Neal said his club made some adjustments after the game and ironed out some things offensively.

A little less than a week later, Freeman trailed Collegiate in a close game at halftime. The Mavericks had a big third quarter, Neal said, and “defensively we really clamped down on them and held them to two goals in the second half.” Freeman won 16-9.

After a 22-2 victory over Mills Godwin, the Mavericks topped Deep Run 17-7.

Freeman basically has four attackmen – Matt McCabe, Gavin Jones, Dell Vidunas and Travis Moore – who have been tough to stop. McCabe is averaging 8.2 points (23 goals, 26 assists) in six games. Jones has 26 goals, Vidunas 20 and Moore 14.

McCabe has become “a really good finisher and distributor of the ball,” Neal said.

Neal said Wyatt Teyssier’s emergence as the primary faceoff man has allowed Charlie Martin has become more of an offensive midfielder.