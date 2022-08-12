Douglas Freeman DE Jason Abbey got a late start in football. The Virginia Tech commit has progressed quickly

Jason Abbey had never played football when he went out for the JV team as a freshman at Douglas Freeman.

He had been a very good swimmer. He was skinny and lanky, Freeman football coach George Bland said, and had the look of a receiver.

But Abbey said he dropped a lot of passes. So he was directed to go join the defensive ends group. Abbey said he didn’t know where they were, and he ended up with the safeties.

“I did not know anything about football,” he said.

Abbey found his way — to the defensive ends and a future in college football. From those recent beginnings has emerged a rising senior edge rusher going on 6-foot-4, 230 pounds who had college recruiters starting to line up before he accepted a scholarship offer in April to play for Virginia Tech.

“As much as they’re going to work to develop him, combined with his work ethic, his resiliency and his selfless approach, if he stays healthy I think you’re going to be hearing his name a lot in future years,” Bland said.

Abbey swam for NOVA, one of the premiere youth swimming organizations in the country. He competed in the breaststroke in the National Club Swimming Association Spring Age Group Swimming Championships in Florida in 2018.

“I feel like I would have gotten some looks from colleges if I kept swimming,” he said.

But swimming didn’t allow time for other sports, and Abbey began to grow weary of the grind and long hours.

Some of his friends ran track and played football and told him he’d be good at each sport. He had gone out for football in seventh grade for one day before his parents said he needed to stick to swimming.

He joined the track team in eighth grade while still swimming, then gave up swimming to try football when he got to Freeman. He was about 6-1, 160 pounds, at least before he started working up a sweat making a short walk/jog to school for workouts.

“He was kind of like a baby giraffe,” Bland said. “You could see that he would eventually sprout up and fill out.

“We certainly saw some potential in him but didn’t really fully realize just how great he would turn out to be.”

Bland said Abbey took advantage of the COVID delay during his sophomore year — the football season began in the spring — to start transforming his body. He grew to about 6-3, 215 pounds at the start of his junior year before losing some weight during the season. At 230 now, he’s still got room to grow.

Abbey naturally took to defensive end, Bland said. The Mavericks moved him to outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme when he moved up to the varsity as a sophomore, but “ultimately he just ended up being more comfortable just coming off the edge and wreaking havoc on the offense.”

He’s got a quick first step, was timed as a sophomore at 4.6 seconds in the 40, is strong and has an 82” wingspan.

Things started to come together last season, when he had 89 tackles (57 solo) and seven sacks for the Mavericks.

Still, college recruiters didn’t really show interest until after last season. Kent State came to Freeman, saw his film, eyeballed him and offered him on the spot, Bland said.

“I was surprised,” Abbey said. “I was like, well, this work I’ve been putting in is actually paying off. That was unbelievable. I didn’t know what to do. I came home, I texted my mom, and she was like going crazy. She was excited and happy for me.”

Offers grew: Marshall, East Carolina, Vanderbilt, Tech, JMU, Richmond and Akron, with others asking Abbey to come visit. Tech intends to use him as a hybrid outside linebacker, he said.

“[Recruiters] just saw some of his film and his ability to rush the passer ... and when they laid eyes on him, that was kind of the deal-closer,” Bland said. “When you see him, he’s a different-looking kid. He’s a specimen.

“What really happened with … all those schools who started talking to him, specifically Virginia Tech, they put in a lot of time developing a relationship with him, and they came to find out what an incredible young man he is as well. That’s the piece that really just makes him so special.”

Bland says Abbey has “an incredible work ethic,” is “a selfless, team-first player,” and is “one of the most humble, humble young men I’ve ever met.”

He’s still raw, Bland said, and is just scratching the surface.

“I still look back at it, where I started and where I’m at now, and it’s just unbelievable how much I grew as a player,” Abbey said.

“This season I’ve got to go even harder than all the other seasons. I’ve got to prove that they didn’t offer me for no reason.”