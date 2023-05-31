Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As the final seconds ticked down in Tuesday night's boys soccer playoff game, Douglas Freeman's players began to buzz with anticipation of what is coming next.

The Mavericks defeated Glen Allen 3-0, and will battle Deep Run for the region 5C title at Godwin High School at 7 p.m. on Friday. Freeman and Deep Run also qualified for the Class 5 state tournament.

"They got it done," Freeman coach John French said. "I think we were clinical in front of the net, there weren't too many that missed, and we were solid in the back, a collective effort."

The Mavericks were able to set the tone of the match early in the first half and opened up the scoring 15 minutes in with a goal scored by Charles Wills. A few minutes later, that lead would extend after Owen McGuill shot the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

The Jaguars did not let the score bring them down as they began to attack more towards the end of the first half and began to dominate in the second half.

"The guys came out to play, they knew the job we had at hand and they knew it wasn't going to be an easy game," Glen Allen coach Matthew Huber said. "I'm very proud of this group of guys as a whole."

Despite their best efforts, they were unable to score, and senior captain Hayden Schwartz was able to seal the Mavs' spot in the region final with a goal towards the end of the game.

"The ball kind of popped out and I saw the left side of the goal open and I hit it over there and bounced it in off the post," the center midfielder said. "It was kind of a relief."

Both teams made it to the semifinals by scoring upset victories. Glen Allen beat No. 1 Meadowbrook and Freeman edged No. 4 Clover Hill in a penalty shootout.

"A PK shootout is a big win, and everyone felt like we might've won the World Cup, but we had to reset our mindset and realize that it was a big win but we have to get towards the next level," junior goalkeeper Nicholas Gavin said.

The motto of the Mavericks remains the same: "Job isn't finished."

Deep Run 3, Midlothian 0

The Freeman team made its way to the stands to watch the match that would determine who its opponent would be on Friday, and the matchup between No. 2 and No. 3 started off hot.

While it was a tight matchup, with both teams having key players missing, the Wildcats defeated the Trojans by scoring three goals in the second half of the game.

The high press strategy that first year Midlothian coach Robert Garza implemented seemed to have been working during the first half of the match, giving them an opportunity for a goal in the first minute.

"We came in with a game plan to high press and to possess. It worked pretty well in the first half, we had a lot of good chances," he said. "We thought we had it."

However, the Wildcats entered the second half with a different energy and began to exploit some weaknesses in the Trojans' defense.

"I feel like our guys stepped up big time in the second half," said Deep Run coach Frank Ford. "I told them, that's what champions do, you step up."

Zach Casey opened the scoring in the first five minutes of the second half.

Then with 15 minutes left in the game, David Bonjo stepped up to the penalty spot was able to convert a second goal after a foul was called inside the box.

"When I stepped up to that PK I knew that the game was going to change no matter what happened, so I knew when I stepped up I had to make it," the senior said.

The penalty kick was a pivotal moment in the game because not even two minutes after the penalty was scored, Chris Bovo scored the game winner that guaranteed them a spot not just in the region final, but a fifth consecutive state tournament appearance.

"Overall just leading the team and making it to states is a great feeling because we knew we were going to do it and we completed it so it feels good," the forward said.

Ford said that the qualifying for states is the team's big goal, but now that they have reached it, sights are set on the state title.

Freeman and Deep Run have already met twice, with Deep Run taking a 2-1 win in the first match and then tying 1-1 in double overtime almost two weeks ago.