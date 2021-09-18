Douglas Freeman defense stymies Atlee, 38-6, to remain undefeated

“Our unit is great. We’ve got little freshmen, sophomores stepping up… our team’s young but we’re fast and physical,” Allen said. “We can just make plays. We’re game changers.”

Fallen made the most of the opportunities in front of him, throwing for 251 yards and three TDs. He ran for a final score in the third after an interception by Perkins set the Mavericks up for a quick return to the end zone.

While the team has had success through the first quarter of its season, Bland said that the game was Douglas Freeman’s most well-rounded so far.

“We came out and we finally played all three phases at the same time, and it makes us pretty hard to beat when we do that,” Bland said.

Atlee spoiled its visitor’s shutout in the first drive of the fourth quarter with a handful of hard runs from senior Tyler Garr. Warren led the home team with 111 yards on 20 carries.

Ty Bowman sealed the game with a 26-yard field goal for Douglas Freeman.

The Raiders will look to reset against No. 8 Patrick Henry next Friday, while the Mavericks move on to face rival Mills Godwin, which has yet to win a game this season and dropped its decision against Atlee 27-7.