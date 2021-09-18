Douglas Freeman defense stymies Atlee to remain undefeated

“Our unit is great. We’ve got little freshmen, sophomores stepping up … Our team’s young but we’re fast and physical,” Allen said. “We can just make plays. We’re game-changers.”

Fallen made the most of the opportunities in front of him, throwing for 251 yards and three TDs. He ran for a score in the third quarter after an interception by Perkins set up the Mavericks for a quick return to the end zone.

While the team has had success through the first portion of its season, Bland said the game was Douglas Freeman’s most well-rounded so far.

“We came out and we finally played all three phases at the same time, and it makes us pretty hard to beat when we do that,” Bland said.

Atlee spoiled the visitors' shutout on the first drive of the fourth quarter with a handful of hard runs from senior Tyler Garr. Warren led the home team with 111 yards on 20 carries.

Ty Bowman finished the scoring with a 26-yard field goal for Douglas Freeman.

The Raiders will look to reset against No. 8 Patrick Henry next Friday, while the Mavericks move on to face rival Mills Godwin, which has yet to win a game this season.

Freeman isn't worried about the pressure of staying undefeated.