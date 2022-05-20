Douglas Freeman edges Deep Run in matchup of girls soccer powers

After going down 1-0 early in the game, the Douglas Freeman Mavericks stormed back, spoiling Deep Run's senior night with a 2-1 victory that secured a first place finish in the division at the end of regular-season play.

The Mavericks got the better of their Colonial District rivals after losing a home game against the Wildcats in double overtime on April 21.

Mavericks coach Bill Bartoszek said his team needed little motivation heading into the game after suffering a 3-1 loss against Albemarle on Wednesday.

“It wasn’t even a tough sell with these girls to come back and be ready to play this game,” Bartoszek said. “They knew that we could win.”

The Mavericks had the better offense in the early going, registering a handful of chances on goal in the first 10 minutes. Mavericks sophomore striker Walker Bristow blasted a powerful shot on goal that bounced off the near side post in the third minute.

Wildcats junior forward Crystal McEnhimer made a run in front of the goal before laying it off to her right for sophomore forward Cara Prior, who shot it hard and low to the far post to put Deep Run up 1-0 in the 14th minute.

Wildcats junior goalkeeper Kate Finkler made a pair of clutch saves following the goal to keep the game from becoming even, first saving a direct kick with a diving one-handed save and then being aggressive during the following corner kick, grabbing the ball before a Maverick could get her head on it.

Junior forward Vail Thomas found the equalizer for the Mavericks in the 37th minute, putting the finishing touch on a ball bouncing in front of goal to make it level heading into halftime.

Freshman Maverick goalkeeper Olivia Pustilnik made a crucial save to start the second half after a dangerous tackle on Prior created a free kick opportunity on goal. The Wildcats were able to penetrate the defensive wall, but Pustilnik came up big, getting on her knees for a save to keep it 1-1.

The Wildcats fans thought they had found the winner in the 55th minute when Prior’s shot found the back of the net, but the referee pulled the play back due to an unintentional handball.

Sophomore winger Ellie Grace Robinson showed her counter attacking ability by making a blistering run from beyond the half field line to get through the Wildcats defense, putting her one-on-one with the goalkeeper for a simple finish to put the Mavericks ahead 2-1 in the 65th minute.

Robinson said she was happy to get her name back on the score sheet after starting the season off hot on offense but hitting a late season goal-scoring drought.

“I saw a gap and I capitalized on it.” Robinson said. “I’ve been off a little with my goals so it’s nice to be back for regionals.”

The Wildcats had an abundance of quality chances in the closing minutes, but Pustilnik seemed determined to come out with the win, performing multiple acrobatic saves.

“It’s a lot of pressure being a freshman, but I feel like this is my place,” Pustilnik said. “I feel like I belong here and I have a great team to back me up.”

The teams will await their regional playoff matchups. Bartoszek said his team is feeling confident heading into the postseason.