Long after his football career at Douglas Freeman has ended, it’s a good bet that Cole Chizuk will look back on his performance in the Mavericks’ 45-0 victory over Atlee Thursday night at William E. Long Stadium as a defining and transcendent moment in his life.

In the first half alone, the 5-9, 160-pound senior caught seven passes for 164 yards and scored four touchdowns, three from his slot receiver position and one as a defensive back on a 47-yard return of an interception that ignited the firestorm from which the visiting Raiders could never escape.

The pick-6 came at 4:50 of the first quarter with the Mavericks (1-0) up 3-0 thanks to sophomore Kyle Bitsko’s 23-yard field goal after Atlee (0-1) thwarted the home team’s opening drive.

“I dropped a touchdown to begin the game on a slant, so my head was down a little bit, but I picked it back up,” Chizuk said as Kenny Chesney’s “Boys of Fall” blared from the public address system amidst the Mavericks’ post-game euphoria.

“I saw him (the intended receiver) on a comeback. I jumped on it, caught it, and made a few cuts, and got in the end zone. Celebrated with the team. It was real nice.”

After Freeman, No. 8 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, stopped Atlee three-and-out, quarterback Jadyn Reece engineered a quick, four-play, 51-yard drive that ended when he connected with Chizuk for a 31-yard touchdown at 1:45 of the first quarter.

“That was a post (route),” Chizuk said. “I saw that (the defender) was over top of me. I ran a little double move on him. Got inside. Really good ball by the quarterback. Caught it. Just put my head down and kept running. Finished in the end zone.”

Freeman’s defense held fast once again, and after the Raiders’ Daniel Peterman boomed a 47-yard punt to the 4, backup quarterback Wells Nunnally took his guys 96 yards in 11 plays, the last a 17-yard TD strike to Chizuk, who made a walk-the-tightrope, fingertip catch in the back left corner of the end zone.

“That’s usually a little cutback route,” Chizuk said, “but I ran it a little deep. The quarterback threw a good ball. I did a little toe-drag in the back of the end zone and scored the touchdown. That (move) was difficult. I’ve been practicing that for a couple of weeks with (Nunnally).”

After Peterman’s second straight 47-yard punt rolled dead on the DSF 36, Reece connected with Jake Lohmann to the 47, then found Chizuk wide open deep in the Atlee secondary for a 53-yard TD connection 2:01 before halftime.

“The play before, I ran at (the defender) pretty aggressively and cut to the right,” Chizuk said. “The next play, we ran the post route again. I did a little two-move on him, went left this time instead of right, and just got wide open. Really good ball by the quarterback. Scored the touchdown. It was real nice.”

The fourth score ended Chizuk’s highlight-reel night, but the Mavericks were hardly finished.

Linebacker Jefferson Meade ended Atlee’s next drive with a tipped-pass interception and returned it 10 yards to the Raiders’ 25.

Three plays later, Kevin China scored from the 2, and Bitsko’s point-after sent the home team into halftime up 38-0.

With the clock running in the second half, the Mavericks scored their final touchdown when Ryan Bland ended an eight-play, 54-yard drive with a 5-yard TD run at 2:27 of the third quarter.

“Our guys came out ready to play and executed the game plan as we drew it up,” said Freeman coach George Bland. “We wanted to control the clock and control the ball. That’s Freeman football. We scored pretty quickly, which was nice.

“That early defensive touchdown loosened things up for us. Big plays have the ability to change the story. Obviously, some guys made some big plays.

“We have a team-first mentality. The guys have bought into supporting each other and doing what’s best for the team.”

The Mavericks’ success did not come just from quick-strike pyrotechnics.

In addition to his field goal and six dead-solid-perfect PAT’s, Bitsko drilled his first six kickoffs into the end zone and placed his other two inside the five, allowing the Raiders negligible return yardage and creating field-position headaches.

And while Freeman amassed 330 yards (106 rushing, 224 passing) on 44 plays, Atlee managed 161 yards, 54 of which came in the first half as the Mavericks build their insurmountable lead.

“We were flying around (on defense),” said senior defensive end Max Vest, a Naval Academy commit. “Everyone’s physical. We kept the energy up. We know we have to outwork everyone and not get complacent.

“We have a next-day mindset. Just constantly improve every single day.”

Atlee 0 0 0 0 - 0

Douglas Freeman 17 21 7 0 - 45

SCORING

DF – FG Bitsko 23

DF – Chizuk 47 interception return (Bitsko kick)

DF – Chizuk 31 pass from Reece (Bitsko kick)

DF – Chizuk 17 pass from Nunnally (Bitsko kick)

DF – Chizuk 53 pass from Reece (Bitsko kick)

DF – China 2 run (Bitsko kick)

DF – Bland 5 run (Bitsko kick)

RUSHING

A – Lewis 14 carries, 77 yards, Bucholz 6-26, Hollins 2-8, Team 2-12.

DF – China 7-35, Bland 8-40, Bannister 4-11, Reece 2-11, Stephenson 2-9, Chizuk 1-3, Jefferson 1-minus 1, Nunnally 1-minus 3.

PASSING

A – Hollins 9 completions, 20 attempts, 2 interceptions, 32 yards

DF –Reece 7-12-1-141, Nunnally 5-7-0-83,

RECEIVING

A – Martin 4 receptions, 8 yards, Hall 2-9, Lewis 1-12, Fox 1-3, Bucholz 1-0.

DF – Chizuk 7-164, Lohmann 4-53, Amrhein 1-7.

PHOTOS: Big River Rivalry high school football all-star game

false