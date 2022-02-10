Douglas Freeman football standout Bradley Perkins commits to William & Mary

Douglas Freeman senior running back and safety Bradley Perkins, a first team All-Metro honoree, this week announced his commitment to play football at William & Mary as a preferred walk-on.

Perkins played in only three games prior to this season because of injury problems throughout high school.

But the two-way star for the region-semifinalist Mavericks (8-3) put it all together his senior year, playing the full 11 games and totaling 1,130 yards of offense with 11 touchdowns plus 77 tackles (55 solo), three interceptions and a safety.

Perkins said he chose W&M because Mike London's program felt like family and provided a can't-miss academic opportunity.

"Family is one of the most important attributes that I was looking for when choosing my next home for the next four years. As a teammate and captain I preached the meaning of family," Perkins said via text.

"Coach London is a great coach to be able to play for. He is a coach that expects greatness from his players. He is turning this program around and it's on the come up. I know that I can help this team win championships ... I can't wait to get this ball rolling and be able to help impact this team. Roll Tribe."