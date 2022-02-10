 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Douglas Freeman football standout Bradley Perkins commits to William & Mary

  • 0

Douglas Freeman senior running back and safety Bradley Perkins, a first team All-Metro honoree, this week announced his commitment to play football at William & Mary as a preferred walk-on.

Perkins played in only three games prior to this season because of injury problems throughout high school.

But the two-way star for the region-semifinalist Mavericks (8-3) put it all together his senior year, playing the full 11 games and totaling 1,130 yards of offense with 11 touchdowns plus 77 tackles (55 solo), three interceptions and a safety.

Perkins said he chose W&M because Mike London's program felt like family and provided a can't-miss academic opportunity.

"Family is one of the most important attributes that I was looking for when choosing my next home for the next four years. As a teammate and captain I preached the meaning of family," Perkins said via text.

People are also reading…

"Coach London is a great coach to be able to play for. He is a coach that expects greatness from his players. He is turning this program around and it's on the come up. I know that I can help this team win championships ... I can't wait to get this ball rolling and be able to help impact this team. Roll Tribe."

+3 
Bradley Perkins

Perkins

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl-bound Aaron Donald can consume 12 smoothies and 20 cups of popcorn a day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News