Douglas Freeman football's Abbey commits to Virginia Tech, adding to Brent Pry's local recruiting push

Douglas Freeman junior defensive lineman Jason Abbey, a second team All-Region 5C honoree and All-Metro honorable mention this past season, last Friday announced his verbal commitment to play at Virginia Tech.

"First I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play this amazing sport," Abbey wrote on Twitter.

"I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for showing me love and support every day throughout my football journey. I am proud to announce that I am committing to Virginia Tech to pursue my football and academic career. Go Hokies!!!"

A hybrid defensive end / outside linebacker, Abbey compiled 89 tackles (57 solo, 18 for losses) and seven sacks for the region semifinalist Mavericks. Abbey had offers from Marshall, East Carolina, JMU, Kent State, Richmond and Akron, among others.

Freeman coach George Bland said he plans to use Abbey as a receiver / tight end on the offensive side of the ball as well this upcoming fall, and added that the 6-foot-4, 220-pound athlete only started playing football in the ninth grade.

So the Freeman staff is still figuring out all the different ways they can employ his diverse skillset.

"Jason has been getting a whole lot of interest this spring, I think he can do a little bit of everything" Bland said.

"It's incredibly exciting for Jason, the program, the school, for everybody. Couldn't happen to a more well-deserving young man that has worked really hard and meant so much to us, not only by the way he is on the football field but how he carries himself off the field as well. He leads by example, an incredibly humble young man."

Abbey hadn't played a lot of football before this past season, Bland said. When coaches started visiting in the offseason and saw Abbey walk down the hall, "that's when it happened," Bland said.

"When they saw him in person, he has those measurables, when you see him walk in the room you can tell he's different. That's what started opening a lot of eyes."

Bland added that new Hokies coach Brent Pry and his staff have already been in his program's building four or five times this offseason. He's seen them more times since the 2021 season ended than in Bland's previous six years on staff and three years as head coach.

"They're made a very strong effort to have a presence here," he said.

"I don't have any dog in the fight whether it's UVA or Virginia Tech, I just root for the state of Virginia to be good."