Douglas Freeman girls, boys retain Region 5C lacrosse titles

Six of the last eight battles between Douglas Freeman and Deep Run boys lacrosse had been decided by a single goal.

And, when the Wildcats mounted their second comeback of the Class 5, Region C championship Tuesday night at Mills Godwin High to draw within 9-8 with 4:27 left, the stage was set for another thrilling finish.

But Zach Stewart would have none of that. The sophomore midfielder calmly attacked the right side and fired an insurance goal past Deep Run goalkeeper Nate Baker with 3:09 remaining, and the Mavericks ran out the clock to preserve a 10-8 victory and earn back-to-back region titles.

“I’m really proud of the way we stepped up tonight,” noted a drenched Mavericks head coach John Neal after the win. “Our goal was to limit touches to their attackers. My hat’s off to Deep Run. Not a ton of seniors there, a lot of young guys, and they battled.”

Douglas Freeman (12-4) built a 6-2 lead as Dell Vidunas tallied his third goal of the first half with 5:11 left to intermission. But after that, the Wildcats clamped down defensively, holding the Mavericks scoreless over the next 15-plus minutes, tying the match at six each on Ethan Slusher’s third goal of the night with 7:43 left in the third.

Coming to the Mavericks rescue was Wit Rader, who ended the drought with a goal that gave Douglas Freeman the lead for good at 7-6 late in the period. Rader scored at the stadium named after his grandfather, legendary Mills Godwin football coach Ron Axselle, who was in attendance.

Two more Maverick goals upped the lead to 9-6. Matt Carter and Joe Ressler answered for Deep Run (11-5) in a 55 second span to cut the edge to 9-8, setting the stage for Stewart’s finale.

Douglas Freeman will host the Region 5D runner-up, either Briar Woods or defending Class 5 state champion Riverside, early next week.

In the opening championship, the Douglas Freeman girls defended their region crown as their quest for back-to-back state titles continued, defeating Deep Run in a titanic battle 11-8. How tough? Just ask Mavericks head coach Christina D’Angelo.

“I think the level of physicality was something that typically we’re not used to in this area,” D’Angelo said. “They were letting the game go, so we had to get used to that level.”

D’Angelo credited Deep Run (9-8) with taking advantage of the match’s physical nature, allowing the Wildcats to play much closer than in their two regular season losses to the Mavericks, one by 10 goals, the other by five.

Goals from Ella Bowen, Elena Sorkin and Katelyn Miller helped Deep Run hold a 3-2 advantage midway through the first half. The momentum stayed with Deep Run after killing off a 2-minute penalty. But Freeman standout Bridget Wilson made the first of her two statement goals, tying the match at 3-3 with 6:43 to the half.

Douglas Freeman (14-1) took a 6-4 lead into the second half, but Bowen and Maggie Brogan scored early to get Deep Run even at six apiece. After a Mavericks timeout, Wilson took the ball off the draw control, raced down the middle of the field, never looking for a teammate, scoring perhaps the biggest goal of the match, shifting momentum back to the defending champs with 17 minutes left.

“In the huddle, Coach was saying we need to pull through. We need to keep going, we can’t give up now,” Wilson recalled after the game. “My mindset was, I need to get this, and I’m going.”

Five minutes later, a Lucy Larkin goal gave the Mavericks their biggest lead at 10-7. Grace Moore completed a hat trick with 3:26 left for insurance. The Wildcats scored in the final seconds for the 11-8 final.