Douglas Freeman girls, Deep Run boys, Cosby double highlight local regional and state tennis action

As multiple Richmond area tennis programs from Cosby to Deep Run and Douglas Freeman gear up to begin state playoff runs on Friday, here's a look at a few of the local standouts and storylines from this and last week's regional action.

Cosby boys, girls claim Region 6A crowns

Cosby tennis continued its dominance of Region 6A Wednesday when the Titans girls and boys won region titles with with 5-2 and 5-1 victories over James River, respectively.

The Titans girls were led by senior James Madison recruit Hayley Glen, also the region singles and doubles champion along with partner Meghan Moore.

"[Glen] is definitely one of the best leaders I've ever had," Titans coach Chris Hartman said.

"She leads by example, she has an incredible work ethic. But I think what sets her apart is she's willing to work with all the other girls, even girls who are brand new to tennis."

Hartman said his top four of Glen, Renee Kozlowski, Moore and Ellie Key, who all won their singles matches Wednesday, have been catalysts for the program's success all season

The Cosby girls will host Freedom (South Riding) Friday in the state quarterfinals, and the boys will host Battlefield (Haymarket).

The Cosby girls' only losses this season are to Douglas Freeman and Deep Run, both Region 5C finalists, and both were by 5-4 margins. Hartman said competition against some of the area' top programs helped prepare his Titans for postseason competition.

"Those are probably the two best teams in the area (Freeman and Deep Run), and Maggie Walker," Hartman said, adding that Glen Allen, who Cosby defeated 5-4, is in that mix as well.

"Those matches prepared us for sure. They all could have gone either way. Playing those types of opponents, because the West End schools are so talented, definitely prepares us once we get to regional and state play."

Deep Run boys eyeing repeat performance

After a string of Class 5 runner-up finishes, the Deep Run boys tennis program got over its state final hump with a championship last season.

And coach Elliot Wegman's Wildcats are geared up for another state run as they prepare for Friday's home quarterfinal matchup against Briar Woods (Ashburn) at 11:30 a.m.

Wegman keeps reminding his team that its psychologically very different to defend a title than it is to chase one.

"You can't get complacent or expect people to roll over. They know who we are and they're all coming for us," Wegman said. "They've all got nothing to lose, so we've got to try and maintain that chip on our shoulder."

Deep Run (16-0) has lost a total of three games all season, two to Region 5C runners up Mills Godwin and one to Atlee, all in 8-1 victories. The Wildcats downed the Eagles 5-0 in the region title match last week.

"Luckily these guys have some pretty serious competitive DNA," Wegman said when asked how he keeps a group that has so thoroughly dominated its schedule focused.

"We've got four four-year starters on this team. These guys know what needs to be done to win. They've been there, done that, they're gonna be ready to roll."

Those four seniors who've started their whole careers are Siddharth Pande, Aden Bashir, Hatcher Butterworth and Vyas Narasimhan. Along with sophomores Zach Fleishman (No. 1 singles player) and Andrew Lee, the Wildcats have a good mix of experience and young talent.

Deep Run's nemesis over the years, Thomas Jefferson S&T, defeated them in three state finals. But the science and technology school in Alexandria has moved up to Class 6.

Wegman joked that he'll never get the satisfaction of beating the team that denied his Wildcats multiple state crowns, but the path to another title is all the clearer without them in the mix.

Though a potential semifinal matchup with Godwin should both local schools win Friday looms large.

"Godwin's got a good team, if anyone is going to keep us from winning a state title this year, it's them," Wegman said. "The power is in our region. I anticipate we'll be seeing each other again."

Douglas Freeman girls vying for back-to-back state titles

After winning the program's first state title since 1983 last season, coach Larry Parpart's Douglas Freeman girls are 17-1 as they gear up for a state quarterfinal match Friday at home against Region 5D runners up Riverbend (Fredericksburg).

The Mavericks defeated Deep Run 5-1 in last week's region championship. Local private coach Pat Anderson works with much of the Freeman team, and said their depth is what sets them apart.

Seniors Cindy Xie, Isabelle Hevron and Grace Johnson have combined with sophomores Caroline Frank, Ellie Wood and Anne Douglas Council to form a cohesive combination of senior leadership and underclassmen talent.

Anderson said the three sophomores particularly have come a long way this season, but the whole lineup has been strong throughout.

"All of them have unbelievable records," Anderson said. "It's a good combination [of youth and experience]."

The Wildcats will play 5D runners up Albemarle Friday on the same side of the bracket. If Freeman and Deep Run both win, they'd meet on Monday in the state semifinals.

Region 4B

Powhatan's Jacob Pfab is the Region 4B boys singles champion for the second consecutive season after a 6-1, 6-4 victory in the championship match. Pfab and partner Jamison Wallace also won the region doubles crown.

Region 3B

The Goochland boys tennis duo of Alex Peskin and Evan Bernstine captured the Region 3B doubles title Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Maggie Walker's Alex Percey and Ethan Choe.