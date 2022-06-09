Douglas Freeman girls, Deep Run boys, Maggie Walker double highlight local state tennis championships

The Richmond tennis scene continued its dominance of Class 5 in Thursday's VHSL championships, with the Douglas Freeman girls and Deep Run boys each winning second consecutive state titles.

Coach Larry Parpart's Mavericks defeated Maury (Norfolk) 5-2 at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Parpart said all 15 of his Mavericks, including seven seniors, played integral roles in a dominant 20-1 season and the program's second consecutive state title after it won its first since 1983 last season.

"It took a team effort all year," Parpart said, adding that senior Grace Johnson's victory at No. 3 singles was key Thursday, that made the score 4-2 to give the Mavericks momentum headed into doubles competition.

"That helped everybody relax a little bit and play good, clean doubles."

The doubles team of Ellie Wood and Caroline Frank won the title-clinching match. Parpart said a good mixture of youth and experience has helped Freeman attain new heights in the past couple years.

"We've just stayed focused on getting better every day, not thinking about repeating," Parpart said. "Just get better, and everything else will take care of itself. It's not easy to repeat, we had a lot of tough matches."

Parpart noted that hard-fought matches against Class 6 runner-up Cosby, region runner-up Deep Run and Class 3 champion Maggie Walker, among other strong local programs, helped his Mavericks hone their craft throughout the season.

"We had a really tough schedule, that helped us," he said. "We have a lot of good tennis in the Richmond area."

Coach Elliot Wegman's Wildcats breezed past First Colonial (Virginia Beach) 5-0 at Huntington Park.

Deep Run No. 1 Zach Fleishman won 6-2, 6-2, and No. 2 Siddharth Pande was up 6-4, 4-2 when his match was stopped because the team title had already been clinched.

Fleishman knew his opponent well, and broke his serve in back-to-back sets early in the match to set the tone. A sophomore, he said the Wildcats seniors have pushed him to be better over his first two years of high school.

"Having them for these two years, it meant a lot to me, they played a massive role in these back-to-back titles," Fleishman said. "It's going to be a lot different without them."

Wildcats Nos. 3-6 players Aden Bashir, Andrew Lee, Hatcher Butterworth and Aiden Jun all won 6-0, 6-0.

Bashir's victory was the clincher, and the Wildcats all ran onto the court to mob their captain and celebrate the title.

"I love that moment for our captain, our enthusiastic leader," Wegman said of Bashir's win. "Happy for him to get the clincher after four years, luckily ending on the best note possible."

Deep Run won a championship last season following a string of runner-up finishes. Wegman said he's seen plenty of seniors get "senioritis" at the end of their high school careers, but not the likes of Pande, Bashir, Butterworth and fellow senior Vyas Narasimhan.

"When it's easy to get distracted by the future, they put their heads down and worked as hard as they ever have. I'm proud of them for that," Wegman said.

"The rising tide that [the seniors] have brought to this program over the past four years has raised everybody else's games."

Narasimhan has played with his fellow seniors throughout high school, and said a collective commitment off the court and passion for the game has spurred them to lead the program to new heights.

"We've just had a really strong work ethic," he said. "During that last point, we were just thinking 'Come on, you can do it.' I don't really remember it."

Fleishman said Bashir's clinching point was a shocker at first because it felt like the season went by in a blur. He and his Wildcats went over to Pande as he walked off the court and dumped water on him.

"That moment is when we really started celebrating," Fleishman said from the bus ride home.

Maggie Walker boys, girls sweep Class 3 championships

A year ago, the Maggie Walker girls fought for roughly six hours in a grueling Class 3 championship match that they ultimately lost to finish state runners-up.

This season, the Green Dragons, who've dropped just one match all year, defeated Spotswood High 5-0 to claim the Class 3 title Thursday at Virginia Tech.

Maggie Walker coach Hillary Gawne, in her first year leading the program, said a focus on teamwork helped her Green Dragons take the final step to claim a state crown this year.

"Being there for each other and supporting each other through every practice and every match, emphasizing the team as a whole rather than any individual accomplishments," Gawne said of what put her program over the top.

Co-captains Naadia Rashid, a junior and the No. 3 singles player, and senior Kirby Westerfield, the Green Dragons' No. 1, said the clinching moment was a tad confusing because multiple matches ended nearly simultaneously.

"I'm walking off the court and I see the whole team start rushing at me," Rashid said from the bus ride home. "We all started celebrating."

Westerfield won her match 6-0, 6-3, and Rashid won hers 6-0, 6-2.

Both upperclassmen said the championship, which took less than two hours, was particularly gratifying in light of last season's hard-fought, runner-up finish.

"It was confusing to be done so fast, but it was so rewarding, so nice to rewrite that memory from last year," Rashid said.

The two captains joked that a talented group of underclassmen that includes freshman No. 2 Martina Ribera and sophomores Sruthi Vegunta, Anna Newell and Waverly Tang are "small but they are mighty," and the program's future couldn't be in better hands.

Vegunta and Tang won their matches Thursday, and Newell was up a set when the team title was clinched.

"We're both so proud of all of them," Rashid said.

Westerfield said she was close to tears when asked what the Maggie Walker tennis program has meant to her over the years.

"I've loved playing tennis at Maggie Walker, it's been the highlight of my year every year," she said.

"I've found and formed such good friendships. ... I'm so happy that I got play tennis with Maggie Walker because of how close-knit of a group we are."

Also at Virginia Tech Thursday, the Green Dragons boys defeated Wilson Memorial 5-2 to earn a Class 3 championship.

ELSEWHERE

BOYS

Class 6: Region 6A champion Cosby fell to Oakton High (Vienna) 5-0 Thursday at Huntington Park.

Class 4: Western Albemarle defeated Hanover 5-0 in Thursday's championship match at Huntington Park.

GIRLS

Class 6: Region 6A champion Cosby fell to Langley (McLean) 5-1 in Thursday's championship match at Huntington Park. Titans No. 1 Hayley Glen, a senior James Madison recruit, won her match 6-3, 6-3.