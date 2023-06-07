They’ve dealt with a global pandemic, social distancing, and countless on-field opponents. Douglas Freeman girls lacrosse was ready, even with Canadian wildfire smoke and haze wafting through William E. Long Stadium Wednesday evening.

Nothing would stop the Mavericks, from the elements, to rival Deep Run, as Douglas Freeman used an explosion of four goals within just 34 seconds to turn a 5-0 lead into a 9-0 advantage en route to a 19-2 win over the Wildcats, their fourth in four matches with Deep Run this season.

More importantly, the victory sends the Mavericks to their third straight Class 5 state championship match, where they will attempt to add to their historic run. Douglas Freeman won the first Richmond-area public school state title in lacrosse in 2021, then repeated a year later.

“One thing we always say to each other is it’s just another game,” noted senior Bridget Wilson, the 2022 All-Metro Player of The Year who led the Mavericks with nine goals and an assist. “We play for each other. We knew it was our last game on this field, so we wanted it for each other.”

As has been the case throughout the season, the senior trio of Wilson, Grace Moore and Ella Davis led the offensive attack. Wilson’s first goal, assisted by Davis, came just 20 seconds into the match. Two minutes later, with a stifling defense making it difficult for Deep Run to move past midfield, Moore stepped in front of a pass for the interception and sailed the ball into the net for the first of her four goals, all coming in the first half.

Moore began the lightning-fast four-goal stretch that effectively put the match out of reach with an unassisted tally at 8:01 left in the half. Moore fed Davis for a score eleven seconds later. Fourteen seconds after that, Wilson against registered a goal. Then, nine seconds later, Davis found junior Eva Gardner for a score.

Deep Run (11-8) was able to get on the board in the second half courtesy of goals from Madison Albanese and Maggie Brogan.

Davis finished the evening with three goals and four assists for Douglas Freeman (15-2), who now turn their attention to the Independence Tigers, a school which has been in existence since 2019, making its first state title game appearance.

The Tigers, from Ashburn, eliminated Riverside, Douglas Freeman’s final opponent in each of the past two seasons, in the other Class 5 semifinal by a 13-11 score.

Whether familiar or not, the Mavericks will enter Saturday’s final doing their best to wipe their minds of the history that is within their grasp, concentrating on only one thing.

“I’ve heard they’re kind of a scrappy team, but again, we will go in as nameless and faceless and play our game,” Wilson explained. “We think about us. The big thing is keeping our composure.”

The Mavericks can expect the Tigers’ best shot. But Independence knows well they are the final obstacle to history for Douglas Freeman.