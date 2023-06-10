Around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Briar Woods High School, there was the buzz of the horn, the sound of equipment hitting the ground, and screams of happiness from Douglas Freeman's girls lacrosse team.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Mavericks senior midfielder Grace Moore said.

The dogpile around senior goalie Zara Issak, paired with emotional hugs and everlasting smiles, meant one thing: The Mavericks won their third-straight Virginia High School League Class 5 lacrosse state title, taking down Independence 16-10.

“The adrenaline is still going,” senior midfielder Bridget Wilson said. “Everything’s surreal. I’m super excited.”

Freeman coach Christina D’Angelo said people put pressure on her team before the season ever started, saying how they're set to win a third-straight title. She tried to block out that noise, thinking, “Please just let us get through the season first.”

Now that Freeman has, the coach stopped and took it in.

“I know it sounds ridiculous, but I tried not to think about the three-peat until we actually got the three-peat,” D’Angelo said. “We took every game we played seriously, so now I get to finally realize that, wow, we won three times.”

Moore and seven other seniors played their final game in Freeman uniforms to cement a legacy senior class.

The East Carolina commit admitted she was surprisingly emotional getting her gold medal and hoisting up the trophy. Her best friends play lacrosse with her, and the thought of leaving brought some tears to her eyes.

“I’ve been playing with a lot of these girls since sixth grade,” Moore said. “I’ve played with Bridget since first grade. When the clock ran out it was like ‘Oh my God, we’re celebrating’ but it’s also like, ‘It’s over.'”

Freeman took down Independence behind six-goal performances from Moore and Wilson, but late in the second half, the Tigers pressured Freeman in a last-ditch effort. Issak came up with several saves and the Mavericks defense held firm, even when Independence cut the deficit to three.

“Every time she gets on this big stage and has all these saves … it shows that we don’t worry,” D’Angelo said. “She’s just playing through it and works to be a part of the team.”

Both Moore and D’Angelo said the Mavericks didn’t play a great first half. Independence took an early 2-0 lead before Freeman rattled off four consecutive goals. D’Angelo said Issak kept the team in it and Moore added that in the second half, everyone was playing for their goalie.

“Zara had an incredible game,” Moore said. “It’s the best feeling in the world, running toward our goalie, she had a great game, so getting to run towards her and hug her, we were literally on top of the world.”

Despite some rough play toward the end, Freeman stuck with it. Independence senior Savannah Moore took a yellow card late in the game for a hit on Wilson, and as the seconds ticked down, the Freeman bench chanted, “One more draw.”

D’Angelo said when they got that draw, it showed how the team battled with every opponent they ran across. It got them the win.

“In order to be the best we had to beat the best,” D’Angelo said. “Today, we were the best.”

Wilson said she’ll remember all of her friends and how great it felt to win a third title when she looks back on her senior season. The JMU commit added she’s ready for the next chapter, but these girls are her family.

“I’ve played with a lot of great people here,” Wilson said. “Our team blends, there’s no drama, we all have each other's backs. I think that shows on the field, like how we play for each other.”