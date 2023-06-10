Around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Briar Woods High School, there was the buzz of the horn, the sound of equipment hitting the ground, and screams of happiness from Douglas Freeman's girls lacrosse team. “It’s the best feeling in the world,” Mavericks senior midfielder Grace Moore said.
The dogpile around senior goalie Zara Issak, paired with emotional hugs and everlasting smiles, meant one thing: The Mavericks won their third-straight Virginia High School League Class 5 lacrosse state title, taking down Independence 16-10.
Freeman girl’s lacrosse players celebrate after defeating Independence in the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
“The adrenaline is still going,” senior midfielder Bridget Wilson said. “Everything’s surreal. I’m super excited.” Freeman coach Christina D’Angelo said people put pressure on her team before the season ever started, saying how they're set to win a third-straight title. She tried to block out that noise, thinking, “Please just let us get through the season first.” Now that Freeman has, the coach stopped and took it in. “I know it sounds ridiculous, but I tried not to think about the three-peat until we actually got the three-peat,” D’Angelo said. “We took every game we played seriously, so now I get to finally realize that, wow, we won three times.” Moore and seven other seniors played their final game in Freeman uniforms to cement a legacy senior class.
Freeman girl’s lacrosse players celebrate after defeating Independence in the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
The East Carolina commit admitted she was surprisingly emotional getting her gold medal and hoisting up the trophy. Her best friends play lacrosse with her, and the thought of leaving brought some tears to her eyes. “I’ve been playing with a lot of these girls since sixth grade,” Moore said. “I’ve played with Bridget since first grade. When the clock ran out it was like ‘Oh my God, we’re celebrating’ but it’s also like, ‘It’s over.'” Freeman took down Independence behind six-goal performances from Moore and Wilson, but late in the second half, the Tigers pressured Freeman in a last-ditch effort. Issak came up with several saves and the Mavericks defense held firm, even when Independence cut the deficit to three.
Freeman midfielder Ella Davis defends the ball during the Class 5 championship game against Independence in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
“Every time she gets on this big stage and has all these saves … it shows that we don’t worry,” D’Angelo said. “She’s just playing through it and works to be a part of the team.” Both Moore and D’Angelo said the Mavericks didn’t play a great first half. Independence took an early 2-0 lead before Freeman rattled off four consecutive goals. D’Angelo said Issak kept the team in it and Moore added that in the second half, everyone was playing for their goalie. “Zara had an incredible game,” Moore said. “It’s the best feeling in the world, running toward our goalie, she had a great game, so getting to run towards her and hug her, we were literally on top of the world.”
Freeman girl’s lacrosse players hold up the trophy after defeating Independence in the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Despite some rough play toward the end, Freeman stuck with it. Independence senior Savannah Moore took a yellow card late in the game for a hit on Wilson, and as the seconds ticked down, the Freeman bench chanted, “One more draw.” D’Angelo said when they got that draw, it showed how the team battled with every opponent they ran across. It got them the win. “In order to be the best we had to beat the best,” D’Angelo said. “Today, we were the best.”
Freeman attacker Audrey Jones reaches for the ball during the Class 5 championship game against Independence in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Wilson said she’ll remember all of her friends and how great it felt to win a third title when she looks back on her senior season. The JMU commit added she’s ready for the next chapter, but these girls are her family. “I’ve played with a lot of great people here,” Wilson said. “Our team blends, there’s no drama, we all have each other's backs. I think that shows on the field, like how we play for each other.”
2023 VHSL spring sports tournaments
Freeman girl’s lacrosse players hold up the trophy after defeating Independence in the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman girl’s lacrosse players celebrate after defeating Independence in the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman girl’s lacrosse players celebrate after defeating Independence in the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Independence goalie Scarlett Thompson blocks a shot during the Class 5 championship game against Freeman in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman fans cheer for the girl’s lacrosse team during the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman attacker Audrey Jones reaches for the ball during the Class 5 championship game against Independence in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Grace Moore defends the ball during the Class 5 championship game against Independence in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Ella Davis defends the ball during the Class 5 championship game against Independence in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Bridget Wilson shoots the ball against Independence during the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Olivia Gibson is out after sliding toward second base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Meghan Deshazo watches the ball as she runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa softball players celebrate after beating Hanover 5-3 in the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Mackenzie Ryerson cheers on her teammate during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa’s Emily Gillespie pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against Hanover on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Brie Wheeler pitches the ball against Louisa during the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa softball players celebrate after beating Hanover 5-3 in the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Nolan Williamson pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover catcher Booty Simons runs toward first base during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Tavis Spiller runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Nolan Williamson pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Jack Bowles swings at the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Brie Wheeler pitches the ball against Louisa during the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa’s Emily Gillespie pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against Hanover on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Meghan Deshazo watches the ball as she runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Mackenzie Ryerson cheers on her teammate during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Olivia Gibson is out after sliding toward second base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ loss to Riverside in the Region 5C quarterfinals.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate with Kimberly Jones after Jones’ home run gave the Trojans a short-lived lead in the fifth inning of their state quarterfinal loss.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert celebrates with assistant coach Karen Avvisato behind Midlothian first baseman Lisa Broussard during the Trojans’ state-quarterfinal loss. Riverside advances to play Hickory in the Class 5 semifinals.
Mike Kropf photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Kaylan Hoehn and Tylor Arnold celebrate during their team's victory in a Region 5C state quarterfinal game.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert slides into second base during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Charlotte Moore swings at the ball during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert celebrates with assistant coach Karen Avvisato during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian softball players celebrate with Kimberly Jones after her home run during the state quarterfinal matchup against Riverside. Riverside prevailed in extra innings.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Kaylan Hoehn and Tylor Arnold celebrate during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Kaylie Avvisato runs toward third base during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Kimberly Jones tries to tag Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert out at second base during Tuesday's state quarterfinal game.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Riverside during the state quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Riverside during the Region 5C state quarterfinal on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian starter Marlee Gaskell delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ Region 5C semifinal victory.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Ellie Mulligan celebrates during the Trojans’ Region 5C semifinal victory over Mills Godwin on Wednesday. Mulligan homered twice and drove in five runs.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin’s Luke Smyers delivers a pitch during the Eagles’ victory over Midlothian in the Region 5C semifinals Wednesday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin’s Luke Smyers
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate their team scoring a run during the Trojans’ Region 5C loss to Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate as Chase Chambers returns home during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run’s Alana Collier practices her swing during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin pitcher Hank Piersol pitches the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Midlothian on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian right fielder Emma Salzman celebrates during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate as Chase Chambers returns home during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian center fielder Ellie Mulligan celebrates during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run’s Alana Collier swings at the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Clover Hill pitcher Angelina Branch pitches the ball against Deep Run during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Cooper Meads runs toward third base during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run pitcher Hope Tate pitches the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin pitcher Luke Smyers delivers during the Region 5C semifinal against Midlothian on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin pitcher Anna Grace Howe pitches the ball against Midlothian during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Mills Godwin during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Nico Dellicapagni expresses his displeasure with a referee’s call during the Trojans’ loss to Deep Run in the Region 5C semifinals Tuesday night.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Douglas Freeman players celebrate after scoring their final goal by Hayden Schwartz in a 3-0 victory over Glen Allen in the Region 5C semifinals Tuesday night. The Mavericks will play Deep Run for the region title Friday night at Mills Godwin High School.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman’s Nicholas Gavin and Walker Hogan celebrate after beating Glen Allen in the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman soccer players celebrate after scoring a third goal against Glen Allen during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian forward Nico Dellicapagni disagrees with a referee during a Region 5C playoff game against Deep Run on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Hayden Shwartz drives with the ball against Glen Allen during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run’s Jack Shwarz heads the ball during a Region 5C playoff game against Midlothian on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Glen Allen’s Riley Irmen and Freeman forward Owen McGuill fight for the ball during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman forward Arnes Popara and Glen Allen’s Matthew Ross fight for the ball during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian forward Jayden King shoots the ball against Deep Run during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Landon Locke, left, and Luke McMahon celebrate a goal against Douglas Freeman. Locke scored three times and McMahon twice in the Trojans’ 11-10 win.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian's Landon Locke shields Douglas Freeman's Garrett Suter from the ball during the Region 5C championship game at Glen Allen High School on Thursday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Douglas Freeman attacker Charles Bernhardt is knocked to the turf during the Mavericks’ loss to Midlothian in Thursday’s Region 5C championship game.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Wit Rader defends the ball during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian attacker Landon Locke defends the ball from Freeman midfielder Garrett Suter during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman attacker Charles Bernhardt is knocked to the ground during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman attacker Thomas Rader runs with the ball during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian attacker Landon Locke defends the ball from Freeman midfielder Graham Daly during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian head lacrosse coach Greg Barnard speaks to a referee during the Region 5C championship game against Freeman in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Zackary Stewart defends the ball from Midlothian’s Stephen Siegel during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian attacker Andrew Baker, left, walks toward Landon Locke and Luke McMahon as they celebrate after a goal during the Region 5C championship game against Freeman in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH