Douglas Freeman girls soccer downs Deep Run on penalty kicks to advance to states; Goldstein’s golden goal pushes Deep Run boys soccer past Douglas Freeman for state playoff spot

They didn’t on Thursday either, in a rematch against Douglas Freeman in the Class 5, Region B final at Midlothian High.

Continuing a run of success that sprouted from the early season struggles, the Wildcats rebounded from a first-half deficit to tie the game midway through the second half.

And in the eleventh hour — the final minute of a fourth overtime — sophomore Mason Goldstein manufactured a furious run to beat the Douglas Freeman defense and score the winning goal, for a 2-1 final score.

Deep Run (10-2) avenged its April loss to the Mavericks, won an eighth straight game overall and punched a ticket to the state tournament in one fell swoop. It was the first loss of the season for Douglas Freeman (12-1).

“We knew we could keep up with [Douglas Freeman]. We knew we were going to see them again,” Deep Run senior Kevin Sprince said. “We knew what we had to do.”

The Wildcats also beat Mills Godwin the second time around, in the opening round of the region playoffs, last Saturday.

On Thursday, a pair of brothers on opposing sides matched each other in the scorebook during regulation.