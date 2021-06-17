Douglas Freeman girls soccer downs Deep Run on penalty kicks to advance to states

For the Douglas Freeman girls soccer team, there was an important seed that was planted in April.

In the Mavericks’ season opener, they beat rival Deep Run on a goal by Julia Bristow. With that, coach Bill Bartoszek’s group knew that it could beat the Wildcats, a team it fell to in the 2019 Class 5, Region B final.

Douglas Freeman then proceeded to run through its schedule without a loss, to again punch a ticket to the region championship game. And, again, their opponent was Deep Run.

In that bout, on Thursday at host Midlothian High, the squads again played a game Bartoszek aptly described as a battle of attrition.

But the Mavericks, after their April game against Deep Run, had no doubt in their minds that they could beat the Wildcats again.

They did, outlasting Deep Run through four overtimes for another 1-0 win — secured with a 4-2 advantage on penalty kicks.

Douglas Freeman, now 13-0, punched a ticket to the Class 5 state tournament, where it’ll host the Region A champion on Monday.