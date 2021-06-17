Douglas Freeman girls soccer downs Deep Run on penalty kicks to advance to states

For the Douglas Freeman girls soccer team, there was an important seed that was planted in April.
In the Mavericks’ season opener, they beat rival Deep Run on a goal by Julia Bristow. With that, coach Bill Bartoszek’s group knew that it could beat the Wildcats, a team it fell to in the 2019 Class 5, Region B final.
Douglas Freeman then proceeded to run through its schedule without a loss, to again punch a ticket to the region championship game. And, again, their opponent was Deep Run.
In that bout, on Thursday at host Midlothian High, the squads again played a game Bartoszek aptly described as a battle of attrition.
But the Mavericks, after their April game against Deep Run, had no doubt in their minds that they could beat the Wildcats again.
They did, outlasting Deep Run through four overtimes for another 1-0 win — secured with a 4-2 advantage on penalty kicks.
Douglas Freeman, now 13-0, punched a ticket to the Class 5 state tournament, where it’ll host the Region A champion on Monday.
“I think both teams just want it so bad,” Douglas Freeman senior Ava Lohmann said. “And there is that rivalry built in between the two teams. So, when we go head to head, it’s all or nothing.”
It was Lohmann who smacked in the clinching penalty click, igniting the Mavericks’ celebration. Three freshmen teammates knocked in the other penalties: Ellie Grace Robinson, Catherine Doll and Anna Bitsko.
Senior goalkeeper Lauren Hargrove saved a pair of Deep Run (10-2) tries to help put her team ahead in the tally.
She’s been a reliable presence in goal all year for Douglas Freeman — the Mavericks have allowed just one goal this season, to Midlothian in Monday’s region semifinals. She had three saves Thursday.
“We call her ‘money,’” Bartoszek said. “We call her ‘money’ for a reason, she’s money.”
The intensity of Thursday’s game picked up as regulation came to a close, and in overtime. Late in the first overtime period, a corner kick by Douglas Freeman junior Maggie Patten floated dangerously in front of the goal, but was cleared.
Not long after, another Patten corner kick helped set up a chance for Roinson, but her flick flew wide left.
And a goal remained elusive as each five-minute period ticked away.
“Building the anticipation every single minute,” Hargrove said, describing what the deadlock was like. “I’m back there as a goalkeeper, I’m just waiting for my team to score. Doing everything I can. I know, [Lohmann] on the other end [was] doing the same thing.”
After the fourth overtime, both teams gathered at midfield for the penalty kicks. Hargrove saved the Wildcats’ second and third chances, and the Mavericks didn’t miss.
In the state tournament, Douglas Freeman will host either First Colonial or Cox out of Region A, in Monday’s semifinals.
And a tightly contested win like Thursday’s gives the Mavericks much confidence, mentally and emotionally, heading into the next stage, Hargrove said.
It’s an opportunity they’ve been building to since the win over their rivals in April.
“These girls don’t give up,” Bartoszek said. “We’re going into it eyes wide open and we’re ready to go.”
