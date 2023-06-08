Paige Suter, Anne Douglas Council, Caroline Frank, Caroline Avery and Katherine Pollard won their singles matches in straight sets Thursday to lead the Douglas Freeman girls tennis team to a dominant 5-0 win over Princess Anne High and the Mavericks' third Class 5 title in as many years.

Council, Frank, Pollard and Ellie Wood, who was up 6-3, 5-3 before her No. 3 singles match was called off, are part of a foundational junior class which has led Mavericks girls tennis to this golden era of success.

Next year, that class will have a chance to accomplish the rare feat of four team state titles spanning each year of its high school career.

"It's a special class, those girls are really all fighters, all good girls," Freeman coach Larry Parpart said. "They win and lose with class.

"The last couple weeks, we've been talking about our team being 15 strong. It's just a tight-knit team. With eight freshman and a bunch of juniors, that's kind of hard to do. But we have good depth and they're all good teammates, and that's hard to beat."

Suter, Freeman's No. 1 singles player, and Avery, who competed on the No. 5 court against PA at Huntington Park in Newport News, are part of a super-talented freshman class that has hit the ground running this year to carry on the tradition and culture established by the juniors ahead of them.

"We've had a lot of good freshmen, but Paige is one of the best," Parpart said of his No. 1 singles player.

"She has that will to win, and she's a really good teammate. Paige really got us off to a good start. She played extremely well from start to finish, and it set the tone."

Suter, the Region 5C singles champ, won 6-1, 6-0 on Thursday after battling through cramps in the 5C title match to win via tiebreaker.

"I was speeding through, I was on my A-game, in the zone," Suter said of her tone-setting performance Thursday.

Of the region-title match last week, Suter said she had to battle through adversity. She won the first set 6-2, lost the second in a tiebreaker, then cramped up while down in the third set and had to come back to pull out an 11-9 victory.

"That was very accomplishing and very exciting," Sutter said of the region singles final.

She added that Freeman's junior class has had a major hand in the development of the Mavericks' freshmen.

"They've all been very sweet and nice to us newcomers, very welcoming," said Suter, who describes herself as a baseline player who takes selective risks and relies on consistency.

"I think we've been very successful because we're all close with each other, we all get each other and help each other out."

Council, on the No. 2 singles court, was victorious 6-3, 6-3. Frank won 6-4, 6-0, and Pollard won 6-3, 6-2.

Though the result, like so many of Freeman's matches, looks dominant on the scoresheet, Parpart said his Mavericks had to bring their A-game against a talented Cavaliers outfit.

"We played really well, the matches were tighter than the scores might say," Parpart said. "Princess Anne had not lost at three through six (singles spots) this year, so we knew their depth was pretty good."

Freeman only losses this season came against Maggie Walker, which defeated the Mavericks twice en route to its own state-title run in Class 3.

"We've got a number of girls on our team who have that grit and determination, that never-give-up attitude to just fight you to the finish," Parpart said.

The coach added that Freeman's winning culture can be attributed to a collection of coaches which drive the program, including assistants Christy Garner, Courtney Greiner and Gordon Macgill, in addition to private coach Pat Anderson, who's worked with much of the team from a young age.

Suter called Anderson "definitely a character" who "helps us so much," adding that he's gotten the Mavericks up for early-morning practices throughout the year and tries to come to all of their matches.

"We're very fortunate," Parpart said.

"Not only do we have a bunch of great young ladies who don't want to lose, but we've got great parents who support our program and support their daughters. Plus we've got tennis pros in the Richmond area who help our program.

"The girls appreciate it. So many people try and help them become better people and better tennis players. We're very lucky. It's always good to be thankful."

