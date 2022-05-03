Douglas Freeman girls tennis used early-morning training sessions to achieve state championship form

After winning its first state title since 1983 last season, Douglas Freeman girls tennis and coach Larry Parpart look primed for another championship run.

Local private tennis coach Pat Anderson, who works individually with many of the area's top boys and girls players, said many of the Freeman girls have spent the past two winters getting up at 6:30 a.m. to hit with him before school.

"They've been with me since they were little kids," said Anderson, who's worked with some of the Mavericks players since they were in third grade.

"It's a cool story. You put in the work, it pays off. Their depth is just so good. On any given day their top six or seven can beat each other. They all get along really well, they're good doubles players and they put in the work."

The Mavericks (8-1) returned their entire singles lineup from last season, three seniors -- Cindy Xie, Isabelle Hevron and Grace Johnson -- and three sophomores -- Caroline Frank, Ellie Wood and Anne Douglas Council.

Last week, they avenged their only loss of the season. After falling to Maggie Walker, a contender for the Class 3 championship, 7-2 in March, Freeman defeated the governor's school 6-3 last Thursday.

"The area's really good in tennis, too," said Anderson, noting Freeman's victories over traditional local powers Deep Run (twice, both 6-3) and Mills Godwin (twice, both 9-0).

The Mavericks have another test Tuesday against a strong JR Tucker program they beat 7-2 back in late March. Matchups with other strong adversaries Glen Allen (Thursday) and Cosby (5/10) loom down the road.

"They're having to win tough matches which will get them ready for states," Anderson said. "This group is special, they've put in the work. ... They're all good kids and good students."