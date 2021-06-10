Douglas Freeman girls tennis wins first team state title since 1983

The Douglas Freeman girls tennis team won its first state title since 1983 on Thursday with a 5-1 victory over Region C champion Thomas Jefferson S&T at Huntington Park in Newport News.

The Mavericks' No. 3-6 players -- Grace Johnson, Caroline Frank, Ellie Wood and Anne Douglas Council -- all won in straight sets after No. 1 player Cindy Xie battled back from a loss in her first set to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

"Everyone was ready to play, we were real focused and all six singles players played real well," said Mavericks coach Larry Parpart.

Freeman's girls hadn't been to states since 1995. Parpart said the Mavericks have competed with some of the best teams in the state within their own region and district in Mills Godwin, Deep Run and other strong local programs over the years, so it was harder and more rewarding for them than most to reach this point.

"It was nice, finally, to get past them for one year and advance to states," Parpart said with a laugh.